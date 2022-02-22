Mountain View High is sending a wrestler to the state championships for the first time in school history.
Senior Jack Hecht (160 pounds) qualified by finishing second in his weight class at the Central Coast Section championships last weekend at Independence High in San Jose.
“Getting qualified to the state competition in itself is an arduous journey,” said Mountain View coach Nhiem Nguyen, adding that Hecht had to finish among the top five at the SCVAL finals to make CCS and then place in the top three at that meet.
The state championships are scheduled Thursday through Saturday at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield
Two other Mountain View wrestlers came close to qualifying, earning medals at CCS for finishing among the top six in their divisions: Tommy Conaway (fifth) and Rohan Kumar (sixth).
As a team, the Spartans placed 12th out of 72 schools at CCS.
Girls soccer
Mountain View Saturday showed why it’s the top seed in the CCS Open Division playoffs, dominating No. 8 Burlingame 4-0 in the quarterfinals.
Karena Shaw led the host Spartans with two goals and an assist. Allie Montoya added a goal and an assist, while Kate Stone scored the other goal.
Mountain View (19-0-1) is slated to host No. 4 Leigh (16-0-2) 7 p.m. today (Feb. 22) in the semifinals.
St. Francis, the No. 2 seed in CCS Open, also advanced to the semis by winning Saturday. The host Lancers edged No. 7 Leland 2-1.
St. Francis (13-0-5) takes on sixth-seeded Mitty (12-4-3) at 7 p.m. today in Mountain View.
Boys soccer
Ahead 3-0 at halftime, Mountain View held on to beat Carlmont on penalty kicks Saturday in the CCS Division II quarterfinals.
The second-seeded Spartans jumped to the early lead on a pair of goals from Taaran Chohan and one from Koji Yamashita, but No. 7 Carlmont matched that output in the second half while shutting out the home team.
The game remained tied at 3 after two 10-minute overtime periods, resulting in PKs.
After each team made three PKs in four tries, Bryan Kim nailed his to put Mountain View ahead and goalie Anthony Pertsel saved Carlmont’s shot to secure the victory.
The Spartans (12-4-4) host No. 6 Menlo-Atherton (7-6-4) in the semifinals 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls basketball
After lopsided wins over its first two round-robin opponents in the CCS Open Division, third-seeded Pinewood (21-1) travels to No. 2 St. Ignatius (18-7) Wednesday needing a win to reach the final.
The Wildcats, also 2-0 in the tournament, beat the Panthers by five when they played in December.
Pinewood opened the playoffs by routing No. 6 Sacred Heart Cathedral 62-32 Friday and then crushed No. 7 Palo Alto 77-45 Monday. Elle Ladine totaled 52 points and 40 rebounds in the victories.
Wednesday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. in San Francisco. The final is set for Friday at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz (time to be determined).