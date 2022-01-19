Los Altos High could only keep Joe Brown down for so long.
After going nearly 13 minutes without a field-goal attempt in the second half, Mountain View’s standout senior made the biggest shot of Tuesday’s (Jan. 18) boys basketball game.
Brown drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 22 seconds to play that put the host Spartans ahead for good at 48-47.
“I didn’t really think I was going to get that last shot because of how hard he was playing defense on me,” Brown said of the Eagles’ Alonso Gomez. “But I saw our point guard Ryan (Davenport) get in trouble, so I just ran around as fast as I could to get open space. He gave me a little handoff and I just let it let it float off my hands. Right as it left my fingertips, I knew it was going in.”
That’s the exact mindset coach Kevin Mack wants to see from his best player.
“I’m just so proud of the kid because he shoots with confidence all the time,” Mack said of the 6-foot-4 forward, who scored a game-high 19 points. “Joe saved us tonight. He was amazing. I mean, not just that one shot, but he did some really good things tonight. And they were hunkering down on him hard in the fourth quarter and tried to take him away. We were lucky that he was able to get one off.”
The Eagles stepped up their efforts to keep the ball out of Brown’s hands after he buried his fourth 3-pointer with 4:58 left in the third quarter. Capping an 8-0 run that also began with a 3 from Brown and then a drive by Joey Peir, the Spartans went up 32-29, their first lead since early in the first.
Los Altos responded by scoring eight of the next 12 points – with Andrew Reilly and Jake Skaggs each scoring twice from inside the paint – to regain the advantage before Mountain View’s William Van Zuylen banked in a drive with four seconds remaining in the third. It put the Spartans up 38-37 entering the final quarter.
Jumpers by Peir (11 points) and Jackson Kim pushed Mountain View’s lead to five early in the fourth, but Los Altos answered again. The Eagles went on a 10-2 run that included five points from Reilly. He finished with 13 points; only fellow senior Skaggs scored more (15) for the Eagles.
Los Altos now led by three with 3:07 to go, but the visitors wouldn’t score again. The Spartans cut the deficit to two when Van Zuylen sank a free throw with 45 seconds remaining. Teammate Patrick Kane rebounded Van Zuylen’s second foul shot, setting up Brown’s game-winning bucket.
With fouls to give, the Spartans twice disrupted the Eagles’ attempts at a go-ahead basket. Their one and only shot came in the closing seconds when Zach Fagin inbounded the ball from under Mountain View’s basket to Jerwayne Williams Jr. in the left block. Hounded by Van Zuylen with a help defender coming, the junior’s layin attempt rolled out with 0.6 seconds left.
“We were close,” Los Altos coach Trever Naas said. “It was a tough one.”
The Eagles played their best basketball early, jumping to an 18-14 lead by the end of the first quarter. Reilly accounted for six of those points, Skaggs had five and so did Shawn Toney, who converted a fastbreak layin and corner 3 in the final minute. He totaled nine points.
The Eagles’ lead grew to 29-21 midway through the second when Williams Jr. drilled a trey, but then came the turnovers. Los Altos committed six over the final three minutes of the quarter, helping Mountain View close the gap to five by halftime.
“In the second quarter, the pressure got to us and you could see that,” Naas said. “We still maintained the lead, but we gave away possessions and gave them a feeling that they were right in this thing.”
Mack credited some of that to the teams being district rivals that are familiar with one another.
“I just think both teams know each other well, they know each other’s plays and they’re both so solid defensively,” he said. “So, you just don’t have a margin for error.”
The win boosted the Spartans’ record to 3-0 in the SCVAL De Anza Division and 11-4 overall. The Eagles dropped to 3-1 in league and 12-3 overall.