Jerwayne Williams

Los Altos High’s Jerwayne Williams Jr. lays in the ball between two Amador Valley defenders.

 R. Alan HWang/Special to the Town Crier

Surrendering the lead for the first time midway through the fourth quarter, the Los Altos High boys basketball team never recovered in Saturday’s third-place game at The King’s Academy Tournament. Amador Valley prevailed 56-51, outscoring the Eagles by 12 points in the fourth.

Los Altos coach James Reilly is hopeful his inexperienced team (four returnees, only one of whom played regularly) will gain something from the loss.

