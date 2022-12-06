Surrendering the lead for the first time midway through the fourth quarter, the Los Altos High boys basketball team never recovered in Saturday’s third-place game at The King’s Academy Tournament. Amador Valley prevailed 56-51, outscoring the Eagles by 12 points in the fourth.
Los Altos coach James Reilly is hopeful his inexperienced team (four returnees, only one of whom played regularly) will gain something from the loss.
“A tournament like this is really good for us because we learn a lot,” he said. “(Amador Valley) is pretty relentless, so it’s a learning thing. It’s good we get pressed, it’s good we see different styles.”
The Eagles (1-3) struggled against the full-court press the Dons (2-2) employed from the start, leading to most of their 22 turnovers. But early on, Amador Valley also had trouble taking care of the ball – and putting it in the basket – helping Los Altos jump out to a big lead.
Manu Shankar’s 3-pointer from the left baseline put the Eagles up 10-0, and his trey from the right corner made it 13-2 with 2:08 left in the opening quarter. The junior finished with a game-high 16 points.
Amador Valley clawed back by quarter’s end, trimming its deficit to 14-8 on Javier Gros’ last-second putback.
Los Altos bumped up its lead to nine on a pair of free throws by Cavan O’Horo with 1:40 to play in the second quarter, only to see the Dons split free throws and make another buzzer-beater – this time on a breakaway layup by Cole Goldsworthy. That shrunk the Eagles’ advantage to 27-21 at halftime.
“They play very tenaciously and it kind of wears on you,” Reilly said of Amador Valley. “And we had a little bit of foul problems that accumulated there, but it was an encouraging first half.”
Colin Chou’s drive down the middle to open the second half pushed Los Altos’ lead to eight. Chou’s fastbreak layup, Dan Bita’s putback and Jerwayne Williams Jr.’s hook shot in the paint answered baskets by the Dons, enabling the Eagles to maintain an eight-point edge well into the third quarter.
Los Altos’ seven-point lead to begin the fourth quickly evaporated. Amador Valley scored the first six points of the period, a run snapped when Stuart Cash converted a baseline drive to put the Eagles up 39-36 with 5:09 to go. The teams then traded buckets; Chou’s drive made it 41-38 with 4:13 remaining.
The Dons countered with back-to-back baskets, with Mateo Jackson’s 3-pointer giving them their first lead of the night at 44-41. Jackson and Colton Cash led Amador Valley with 13 points each.
Chou – whose eight points matched Tyler Cairns’ for second most among the Eagles – fouled out 23 seconds later, amid the Dons’ 14-3 run. Bita’s putback cut Amador Valley’s lead to 52-46 with 1:41 left, but Los Altos’ next four shots went astray.
Colton Cash sank four free throws down the stretch, ensuring that Shankar’s 3 just before the buzzer wouldn’t matter.
“There were some good signs, especially in the first half, but it’s a jump from some good signs to winning the game,” Reilly said. “The idea now is to have three good days of practice, learn from watching what just happened here and build off of this.”
The Eagles, who went 1-2 at the tourney, are in another one this week. Los Altos faces Silver Creek in the first round of the Lynbrook Tournament at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
Spartans even record
Mountain View claimed the consolation championship at the Westmont Tournament with a 51-35 win over Prospect Friday.
Jayden Minor totaled 15 points for the Spartans and Cole Palmbush added 11. Both players made the all-tournament team.
Palmbush scored a career-high 35 points the day before in Mountain View’s 71-55 rout of host Westmont.
The Spartans enter Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at Wilcox with a 2-2 record.
“I am really proud of our improvement over the first four games,” coach Kevin Mack said. “Each game, we have matured and learned from the game prior. We are starting to jell and play like a connected team.”
Lancers win close one
Behind 22 points from senior guard TJ Motil, St. Francis defeated Clayton Valley Charter 61-59 at Saturday’s Oscar Frayer Invitational at Moreau Catholic.
The Lancers improved to 2-0.
