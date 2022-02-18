Although Sean Patrick Small was born the year Larry Bird retired, 1992, he was fascinated with the NBA legend as a kid growing up in Mountain View. When he made the basketball team at Los Altos High, Small knew what jersey number he wanted.
“I wore it because of Bird,” he said of 33. “I knew this guy was one of the best of all time, and I wanted to try to emulate him.”
Small will soon be seen doing his latest impression of Bird – this time on the screen. He plays the Boston Celtics great in the streaming series “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” that premieres March 6 on HBO Max.
“I’m pretty pumped for it to come out,” said Small, who filmed most of his scenes for the 1980s-set series last summer. “It’s been a whirlwind of excitement.”
It all began last June when the 2010 Los Altos High graduate said a friend of his wife’s sister told him about a casting call to play Bird after comedian Bo Burnham, who originally landed the role, dropped out of the series developed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Adam McKay.
While he had only acted in a few short films, Small just so happened to be writing a miniseries on the early years of Bird and his on-court rival Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers.
“It’s something I’d been working on for eight years – researching, writing and pitching,” Small said. “So, I definitely thought I had a shot because I knew his backstory off the cuff.”
Small’s appearance and athletic experience didn’t hurt, either.
“I do look like him, and I’m 6-(foot)-4,” he said. “I’ve also played basketball my whole life, which was very helpful.”
Small was cast a week after sending in his audition tape and meeting with the casting director and producers over Zoom.
“It was incredible,” he said. “It’s a huge next step in my career.”
Weeks later, Small was on set, surrounded by the likes of Adrien Brody, Jason Segel and Michael Chiklis. But before filming scenes on the court built for the series at Center Studios in Los Angeles, Small had work to do. Producers asked him to train with Idan Ravin, who has worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and other NBA stars.
“He took my game and brought it back to the ’80s,” Small said. “Bird’s shot is so much different (from mine). I was trying to become a silhouette of Bird, which was fun.”
While some of the actors had doubles for the basketball scenes, Small said he “got to shoot pretty much everything.”
That didn’t come as a surprise to his high school coach.
“Sean could shoot the ball,” James Reilly said. “He wasn’t a star as a freshman or a sophomore, but he contributed as a junior and played a lot as a senior. He was earnest about getting better. He’s a good story of sticking with it – like his acting career.”
Small, who took his first acting class as a junior at Los Altos and studied film at USC, also had to look the part of Bird. That required at least an hour a day in the makeup chair to apply the mustache, wig and Bird’s other physical traits, down to his dimples and stained teeth.
“It was a fun process,” he said. “It helped me get into character.”
Small added that he picked up Bird’s speech patterns and mannerisms by watching hours of YouTube videos.
“A lot of people think of him as the player and trash talker they saw on the court, but there’s more to him than that,” Small said. “He’s very blunt and straightforward. I hope (in my portrayal) he comes across as human, with flaws and intricacies.”
As Small eagerly awaits the debut of the series – he hasn’t seen any of the 10 episodes yet and said he’s not allowed to say how many scenes he’s in – the actor is working on other projects. He’s written a few spec film scripts and TV pilots while continuing to pitch his miniseries on the early years of Bird and Magic. Small said he hopes to play Bird in the project – though he’s open to casting someone younger – and that Thomas Carter is attached to direct it.
“I hope one day it will be seen by the masses,” Small said.