The Bay Sharks’ inclusion in the AYSO National Games may have been by chance, but the local soccer team’s success in last month’s tournament had little – if anything – to do with luck.
Chosen via lottery to participate in the five-day competition in Irvine, the under-14 girls squad from AYSO Region 45 didn’t lose a game en route to claiming the national title in its division. The Bay Sharks outscored their foes by a whopping 29-6 in the 14UG-Core division. The team’s closest game was the July 30 final versus Diamond Bar, which the Bay Sharks edged on penalty kicks.
“I was optimistic that they could (win the tournament), but we heard the teams were really competitive,” coach Miranda Minhas said. “It was amazing how well they worked together on short notice.”
Although Region 45 – which covers Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View – found out last summer it had been selected for the AYSO National Games, the Bay Sharks only came together about three months ago. The 15 players couldn’t unite in the fall, because that’s when AYSO schedules its everyone-plays season with balanced teams. But before year’s end, 10 players were invited to join the team for the competitive spring season, “and we kept an eye out to find kids to fill in any gaps,” said Minhas, also a Region 45 board member. “Then in early ’23, we reached out to a few other players.”
Bonding quickly
In their short time together prior to the AYSO National Games, the Bay Sharks played in just one tournament – which they won – and scrimmaged a few teams in between practices.
“I think it helped that some of us had played together before,” midfielder Megan Pan said. “We worked well together, even without a lot of games together.”
Most of the players are entering high school, having just graduated from local intermediate and middle schools such as Blach, Egan, Graham and Crittenden. None of them were more committed than Isabella Mercer, whose family moved to Utah in the spring. Still eligible to play for the Bay Sharks because she participated in the region’s fall program, according to Minhas, Mercer returned at the start of summer and stayed with teammates’ families so she could train with the team.
That kind of sacrifice was among the traits that made this team special, the coach noted.
“They treated each other with respect, worked hard and were on the same page,” said Minhas, who coached the team with Steve Orens. “It was a pretty amazing group of kids.”
Pan liked the makeup of the team as well, though she wasn’t sure that would be enough to claim the national title.
“I thought we’d get pretty far, but not win the whole thing,” said the Mountain View High freshman. “But after winning some games by a large margin, I thought, “Oh, I think we can win the whole thing.’ By the middle of the tournament, we started to connect more.”
A sizzling start
The Bay Sharks devoured their first two opponents in the 24-team tourney, beating LaVerne/San Dimas 6-1 and Palm Springs 7-0. Closer wins followed – 2-0 over Upland and 2-1 against Chino Hills – as they neared the end of bracket play. After narrowly defeating North Oxnard 1-0 and whipping Woodland Hills 6-1 to win Group B, the Bay Sharks were on to the semifinals.
That’s where they met Hacienda Heights, eliminating them 3-1. A few hours later, the Bay Sharks faced Group A champ Diamond Bar, also undefeated, with the title on the line.
After playing to a 2-all draw, the final went to penalty kicks – and the Bay Sharks won the shootout 6-5. Lucy Montemerlo scored the team’s sixth PK with a shot into the upper-left corner of the net, and goalie Zoe Minhas saved Diamond Bar’s ensuing attempt to secure the victory.
“It was pretty scary,” Pan said of the shootout, “but we told each other, ‘Even if we lose, we’re still the second best out of 24 teams.’”
Coach Minhas – whose daughter Zoe thwarted Diamond Bar’s last attempt by snaring a shot fired directly at her – wasn’t too surprised to see her team stand out in the shootout.
“We had practiced PKs quite a bit in the spring, because we wanted everyone to be prepared,” she said. “We knew we could do it.”
The coach emphasized how it took a true team effort to become champions. The Bay Sharks had a potent offense led by strikers Brianna Randall (nine goals, including two hat tricks) and Ava Belton (eight goals, one in each game). She said Pan was “magical” playing defensive center midfield. Montemerlo anchored a formidable defense, while midfielders Ayla Millan and Brianna Delgado “were really effective playmakers.”
The team also received key contributions from Mercer, Katarina Smith, Cynthia Ramirez, Dahlia Stanford, Kayla Pierson, Naomi Kaemmerer, Aylin Orens and Madeline Huang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments