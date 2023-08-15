AYSO U14 Sharks

AYSO’s U14 Sharks celebrate their national championship last month in Irvine. Front, from left: Ava Belton, Brianna Randall and Aylin Orens. Second row (holding shark): Isabella Mercer and Katarina Smith. Third row (behind shark): Megan Pan and Cynthia Ramirez. Back: Coach Miranda Minhas, Naomi Kaemmerer, Madeline Huang, Brianna Delgado, Dahlia Stanford (holding trophy), Lucy Montemerlo, Ayla Millan, Zoe Minhas, Kayla Pierson and coach Steve Orens.

 Scott Stanford/Special to the Town Crier

The Bay Sharks’ inclusion in the AYSO National Games may have been by chance, but the local soccer team’s success in last month’s tournament had little – if anything – to do with luck.

Chosen via lottery to participate in the five-day competition in Irvine, the under-14 girls squad from AYSO Region 45 didn’t lose a game en route to claiming the national title in its division. The Bay Sharks outscored their foes by a whopping 29-6 in the 14UG-Core division. The team’s closest game was the July 30 final versus Diamond Bar, which the Bay Sharks edged on penalty kicks.

