One Bay Area team edged another for first place at the inaugural ODIN Golf x Save Par Shindig, an international golf tournament for recreational players held June 3 at Shoreline Golf Links in Mountain View.
Winning team Dart SZN of Hillsborough shot 13-under par to beat Sandy Pars Podcast from San Rafael by a stroke. Members of the championship team included Mike Van Anthony, Ryan Kerbs, PJ Hudec and Matt Novak.
Twenty-one teams competed in the event, including the Misfits from Los Altos/Mountain View.
Jordan Lunetta, a Sunnyvale native who graduated from St. Simon Parish School in Los Altos, organized the ODIN Golf x Save Par Shindig.
The scramble-format tournament for novices to scratch golfers offered $10,000 in prizes, according to Lunetta, and registration sold out in just 20 minutes.
The event was streamed on Instagram.
“Many of our community members first met online on Instagram – in some cases, several years ago – so it was the first time we all got together in person,” said Lunetta, co-founder of ODIN, which sells golf balls and apparel.
There are plans to take the tournament on the road to other parts of the country, he added.
