ODIN golf

Brian O’Reilly of the team Duffin’ Up hits a shot at the ODIN Golf x Save Par Shindig June 3 at Shoreline Golf Links.

 Dominic Chiabotti/Special to the Town Crier

One Bay Area team edged another for first place at the inaugural ODIN Golf x Save Par Shindig, an international golf tournament for recreational players held June 3 at Shoreline Golf Links in Mountain View.

Winning team Dart SZN of Hillsborough shot 13-under par to beat Sandy Pars Podcast from San Rafael by a stroke. Members of the championship team included Mike Van Anthony, Ryan Kerbs, PJ Hudec and Matt Novak.

