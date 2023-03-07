lla McFarlane

Los Altos High’s Ella McFarlane looks to pass in last week’s game against Branson.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

The 10th-seeded Pinewood School girls basketball team kept pace with No. 2 Oakland Tech for a half, trailing by just three points after the second quarter of Thursday’s Northern California Division I semifinal game.

The second half was a completely different story. Held to just 12 points, the Panthers fell 63-37 to the host Bulldogs.

