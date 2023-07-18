Seeded 138th, the Mountain View Volleyball Club’s 16 Red team stunned the field by winning the Club Division of the Amateur Athletic Union Girls’ Junior National Volleyball Championships last month in Orlando. The player named tournament MVP was just as surprising.
It wasn’t an outside hitter, setter or middle blocker from the winning team who claimed the honor – it was MVVC’s libero, Kendyll Winn.
“I was shocked,” the Mountain View resident said of hearing her name called at the post-match awards ceremony. “I don’t know exactly how many (players at my position have won the award), but my coach from last year said he’s never seen a libero get MVP.”
Same goes for Winn’s current coach, Will Yuen. After all, liberos don’t rack up kills, blocks or assists – they are defensive specialists restricted to playing in the back row. Despite these constraints, Winn proved invaluable to her team.
“Having coached for 25-plus years, I have never nominated, nor seen, a libero get MVP honors,” Yuen said. “The (coaching) staff and I were instantly unanimous when the ballot was presented to us.”
Yuen noted that the 5-foot-5 Winn “was a huge part of our team’s success.” The rising junior at Mountain View High excelled in “all aspects of her play, such as relentless defense, rock-solid serve receive and timely serving,” the coach added.
Winn’s impact went beyond her playmaking ability. Yuen said “her personality and joy on the court was contagious. Her attitude and effort set the tone for our group on multiple occasions where momentum was teetering either way.”
Winn’s will to win seemed to get stronger as the weeklong event progressed. She was determined to get her team on national TV.
“Coming into Day 3, my game skyrocketed,” Winn said. “I really wanted to play on ESPN in the final. I didn’t want any ball to drop.”
MVVC didn’t drop a set on its journey to the final, sweeping its first 13 opponents in the best-of-three format. The squad then faced RockCity of Ohio, which proved to be a tougher test. The teams split the first two sets of the final and RockCity led 5-4 in the third. That’s when MVVC rallied to win the set 15-9 to capture the title.
“It was close, but it was super fun,” Winn said of the match, in which she contributed 12 digs.
MVP Winn wasn’t the only member of MVVC to be recognized for her efforts – outside hitters Mia Halsey (Los Gatos High) and Kaylee Clayton (Sobrato) made the all-tournament team.
The MVVC players will now go their separate ways to play for their respective high school teams in the fall. Winn said she hopes to be Mountain View’s libero this season – Lydia Weeks, who graduated in June, held that spot last year –and help the Spartans return to the Central Coast Section playoffs.
“A lot of seniors graduated,” said Winn, whose dad, Dave, coaches the team, “but I think we’ll pull off some wins.”
Mountain View is scheduled to open its season 6:45 p.m. Aug. 24 at Santa Clara.
