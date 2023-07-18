Kendyll Winn

Tournament MVP Kendyll Winn, center, celebrates with all-tournament teammates Mia Halsey, left, and Kaylee Clayton.

 Courtesy of the Winn Family

Seeded 138th, the Mountain View Volleyball Club’s 16 Red team stunned the field by winning the Club Division of the Amateur Athletic Union Girls’ Junior National Volleyball Championships last month in Orlando. The player named tournament MVP was just as surprising.

It wasn’t an outside hitter, setter or middle blocker from the winning team who claimed the honor – it was MVVC’s libero, Kendyll Winn.

