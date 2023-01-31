The array of ailments and injuries plaguing the Mountain View High girls basketball team this season hasn’t been limited to the players. An illness sidelined coach Xavier Cook for the last five games.
“It’s been tough,” Cook said over the weekend, “but I’ll be back Monday.”
The same can’t be said for starters Toki Morimoto and Mikayla Kim. Cook confirmed both guards are out the season with ACL injuries.
“Replacing two starters is hard,” the coach said. “Toki was our main ballhandler, so that really hurt. We’ve had to go with point guard by committee.”
Four-year varsity player Morimoto was hurt in the Spartans’ sixth game, a 74-11 rout of Gunderson in the first round of the Del Mar Tournament Dec. 27. Mountain View overcame it to win the tourney. The Spartans’ 3-0 record there would go a long way in getting them to 5-5 outside of league, making them eligible for the playoffs.
The other way to qualify for the postseason is to finish at least .500 in league – a tall task for Mountain View. Kim suffered her knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Spartans’ Jan. 3 SCVAL El Camino Division opener against Fremont, a 47-37 loss. They lost their next five league games as well.
“Some players got sick, and the injuries piled up – bumps here and there that were nagging,” Cook said. “I don’t think we’ve played with the same lineup three games in a row.”
Mountain View has persevered, however, winning two of its next three games – highlighted by Thursday’s 47-46 overtime win over Wilcox. Alana Hernandez and Alana Sukhi paced the Spartans with 12 points apiece, while Nyla Ware added nine.
“That was huge for the girls,” Cook said. “It shows that we can beat anyone if we try our hardest and play good basketball for 32 minutes.”
Along with sophomore guard Hernandez and senior forwards Sukhi and Ware, the coach said the Spartans have gotten a lift from senior post player Tessa Hunter and sophomore guards Ellie Westgate and Jillian Higa.
Mountain View (2-6 league, 6-11 overall) is slated to visit Santa Clara 7 p.m. Thursday.
