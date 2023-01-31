MV girls Sukhi

Mountain View High’s Alana Sukhi, catching a pass in a game against Milpitas, scored 12 points in Thursday’s win over Wilcox.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

The array of ailments and injuries plaguing the Mountain View High girls basketball team this season hasn’t been limited to the players. An illness sidelined coach Xavier Cook for the last five games.

“It’s been tough,” Cook said over the weekend, “but I’ll be back Monday.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.