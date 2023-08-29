LA FB Beedon

Los Altos High quarterback Noah Beedon takes off running Saturday. He threw one touchdown pass and ran for another score in the Eagles' 20-13 overtime loss to Monte Vista Christian.

 R.Alan Hwang/Special to the Town Crier

After Saturday’s overtime loss to open the season, a football game in which host Los Altos High led most of the way, Eagles coach Mike Garrity’s takeaway was the same as his offseason message: Finish.

Los Altos built a 13-0 lead against Monte Vista Christian entering the fourth quarter behind its strong defense but allowed 20 points unanswered in the final quarter and overtime to lose 20-13. The Eagles surrendered the game-tying touchdown pass on the final play of regulation.

