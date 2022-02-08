On the surface, the St. Francis High girls basketball team’s 4-4 record in the West Catholic Athletic League may not seem all that impressive. Dig deeper, however, and it becomes clear why the Lancers feel pretty good about where they stand.
Before losing back-to-back games last week to the league’s best teams – Mitty (8-0) and St. Ignatius (7-1) – St. Francis had won five in a row, solidifying its third-place standing in the WCAL.
“This league is a grind,” Lancers fifth-year coach Sami Pompei said. “When we got that fourth league win, it was the most we’ve had since I’ve been here – and for my seniors.”
Those seniors were in sixth grade the last time St. Francis exceeded three wins in the WCAL; the 2015-16 squad went 6-6 to finish fourth.
Outside the WCAL – the no-doubt toughest league in the Central Coast Section – the Lancers are 11-1 this season. Their lone non-league loss came to Pinewood (Pompei’s alma mater), which is 16-1.
“We’re having a tremendous season,” Pompei said. “We’re preparing for a special run in the postseason.”
The coach is hopeful St. Francis will qualify for the CCS Open Division playoffs that begin Feb. 18. Only the section’s top eight teams will get in the two-pool, round-robin tournament, and all of them are guaranteed a berth in the regional playoffs that follow.
“The Open looks good for us, and that’s what we want,” Pompei said. “Our seniors want to play against the best. They’re fearless and hungry.”
That group – Sydney Stewart, Jess Oakland, Natalija Grizelj, Mason Spencer and Jewel Merriman – was honored at Thursday’s Senior Night game, which St. Ignatius won 47-35.
Grizelj, Stewart and Oakland combined for 34 points, keeping the Lancers close until a third-quarter scoring drought. After Grizelj’s jumper from just inside the 3-point line cut St. Ignatius’ lead to 27-23 with 5:07 left, St. Francis mustered only one more point in the period. The Lancers trailed by seven going into the fourth, when the Wildcats went wild. They outscored St. Francis 16-6 over the first five minutes to pull away.
“We had a couple of lulls,” Pompei said. “That seems to be our Achilles’ heel.”
The Lancers played their best at the start of each half. They jumped to a 4-0 lead on Grizelj’s shot from just inside the 3-point line and a breakaway lay by Oakland, all while holding St. Ignatius to 0-for-7 shooting. St. Francis made its first three shots of the second half – a drive by Oakland (who also made two free throws in that stretch) and back-to-back jumpers from Grizelj that included a deep 3.
Grizelj led the Lancers with 13 points. Stewart added 12 (seven in the second quarter) and grabbed 10 rebounds. Oakland scored nine points.
“It was a tough loss, but the girls battled,” Pompei said. “I’m proud of our effort.”
St. Francis was slated to play at Valley Christian Tuesday and closes the regular season 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Cathedral.