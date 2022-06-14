Brandon Louie has always had a passion for sports. The rising senior at Los Altos High has played competitive club soccer, basketball and run cross-country throughout his years.
That changed last July. Louie suffered a rare spinal cord injury during a surfing lesson in Honolulu, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. He was later diagnosed with surfer’s myelopathy, a nontraumatic injury caused by a lack of blood flow to the spine.
Since then, Louie has been determined to play competitive sports again.
“I try to approach sports with the same mentality that I had before,” he said. “If anything, this injury has made me more motivated to push myself to compete at a high level.”
He showed that last month in Clovis. Competing as a wheelchair athlete in the high school state track and field championship, he won a pair of medals.
The Los Altos resident placed second in the mixed 400 dash wheelchair para race with a time of 1 minute, 16.26 seconds and finished fourth in the boys shot put wheelchair para division with a throw of 17 feet, 1.5 inches.
The 17-year-old is also back playing basketball. A member of the Jr. Road Warriors wheelchair basketball team, he traveled to Wichita, Kans., in March to compete in the national championship tournament.
In April, Louie attended the Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Celebration of Heart event at the Warriors Academy in downtown Oakland, where young athletes were encouraged to try their hand at wheelchair basketball. There, Louie had the opportunity to play with and against wheelchair basketball paralympians Steve Serio and Matt Scott.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Louie said. “It showed me how many things are still available to people with disabilities despite being disadvantaged.”
Louie also received a surprise at the event: a custom basketball wheelchair.
Doing it for the Eagles
In track and field, however, Louie gets to represent his high school. He competed in several events with the Los Altos track team this year: the wheelchair shot put and the paraplegic 100, 200 and 400 dashes. He qualified for state in these events at The Last Chance Meet held in April at Los Altos.
“The state meet was an eye-opening experience for me,” Louie said. “It has encouraged me to continue training and working hard to come back and compete next year.”
Before state, Louie competed in the Central Coast Section track and field championship in Gilroy. While he was the only one in the wheelchair division, he was able to race alongside fellow disabled athletes in the same heat.
“It was the first time I’ve actually had the chance to race against other people with disabilities,” Louie said. “It felt more like a standard track meet.”
Louie hopes to continue playing sports throughout college and has set his sights on competing with the U.S. wheelchair basketball team at the 2024 Paralympics.
