For the Mountain View High football team, there was more than just the Pride Bowl trophy on the line when it hosted rival Los Altos Friday to cap the regular season. The Spartans also were playing for a favorable seed in the Central Coast Section playoffs.
Mountain View achieved both – routing Los Altos 31-6 and landing the second seed in the CCS Division IV playoffs, despite its 3-7 overall record.
“I know the record was what it was,” coach Tim Lugo said, “but we’re being rewarded for playing that tough schedule and getting a lot of extra bonus points.”
Under the point system CCS uses to seed teams for the playoffs, the Spartans received nearly three times as many points for who they played (17) than who they beat (six). That explains how a Mountain View team that went 1-4 in the PAL/SCVAL De Anza Division gets to host No. 7 Homestead – which beat the Spartans 34-20 and finished a win ahead of them in league – in Friday’s quarterfinals (7 p.m. kickoff).
Los Altos was out of the playoff picture prior to facing Mountain View but could have finished 5-5 overall by winning the non-league contest. The Eagles gave their fans something to cheer about early – Tom Schumann returned an interception 25 yards to give Los Altos a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter – but not much after that. The Eagles, who dressed only 23 players, struggled on offense for most of the night and wore down on defense in the second half.
“I think offensively, when we lost our quarterback for a little bit there, it was challenging,” said coach Mike Garrity, who moved star halfback/receiver Zach Fagin to quarterback for a few series after Drew Rafferty got injured on a second-quarter sack. “I think defensively, we played a very good football game. But we turned the ball over multiple times, and that isn’t going to help you.”
Los Altos’ first turnover – a fumble caused by Brandon Lopez sacking Rafferty – set up Mountain View’s second touchdown. Arturo Hernandez scored on a 9-yard sweep, with Viliami Sekona’s extra point making it 14-6 with 1:25 left before halftime.
The Eagles’ initial possession of the second half ended with a pick six by Dillon Daniels, who plucked the ball out of the air at the line of scrimmage and returned it 44 yards to the end zone.
“Our defense played great,” Lugo said. “They were fantastic.”
The coach wasn’t as complimentary of the offense, which, he said, “didn’t play great.” Kevin Conway threw two interceptions but also tossed two TD passes: a 42-yarder to Andre Guimaraes Jr. in the first quarter and a 3-yarder to Lex Silver in the fourth. Silver totaled three catches for 53 yards.
“Lex is a great receiver,” Lugo said of the junior. “He’s getting better and better every week.”
Only Daniels gained more yards for Mountain View than Silver. The junior rushed for 73 and had 27 receiving.
Fagin led Los Altos with 79 yards receiving and 47 rushing in his final high school game.
“Not having Zack next year will obviously be a huge loss, but we have a lot of talented juniors and sophomores,” Garrity said. “The future is definitely bright.”
