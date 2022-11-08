Dillon Daniles vs. LA

Mountain View High running back Dillon Daniels tries to elude Los Altos defender Harry Sayers.

 R, Alan Hwang/Special to the Town Crier

For the Mountain View High football team, there was more than just the Pride Bowl trophy on the line when it hosted rival Los Altos Friday to cap the regular season. The Spartans also were playing for a favorable seed in the Central Coast Section playoffs.

Mountain View achieved both – routing Los Altos 31-6 and landing the second seed in the CCS Division IV playoffs, despite its 3-7 overall record.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.