Fagin football

Los Altos High senior Zach Fagin, left, scores a touchdown on a long pass from Noah Beedon in Friday’s scrimmage at Fremont.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

The football teams at Los Altos and Mountain View highs enter the season with a lot more in common than being part of the same school district.

Both squads are coming off stellar seasons – advancing to the semifinals of their respective playoff divisions – but now find themselves without several key players and the head coaches who led them there.

