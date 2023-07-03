As director of instruction at the new Short Game Artist Golf Academy in Mountain View, Alexandra Braga gives lessons to players of all abilities at Shoreline Golf Links. If the situation calls for it, she will also throw in a personal lesson in perseverance free of charge.
Braga’s story of resilience goes beyond golf, though her love for the game certainly plays a critical role in it. Told she would never walk again after nearly being killed by a fallen tree as a teen, Braga made the kind of the comeback that inspires moviemakers. The Pleasanton native played six years of professional golf before becoming a nationally recognized instructor.
“I teach all sorts of players, including those who are differently abled and have mobility issues, so it sometimes comes up as far as shared experiences,” Braga said of her backstory. “It allows me to connect with people in a different way.”
While few people have experienced an event as life-altering as Braga’s, perhaps hearing about the adversity she’s overcome will resonate with those facing their own challenges.
It all began in 2000, when the 16-year-old nationally ranked junior golfer was on a school-organized rafting and camping trip. As the group slept on the banks of the American River one night, a 50-foot, 2-ton oak tree came crashing down – and Braga was right in its path.
“I was under the trunk,” she recalled. “It smashed my pelvis, and I had a lot of soft tissue injuries, but I was awake the whole time.”
A medevac helicopter transported Braga to a hospital in Roseville, where she underwent several surgeries during her 40 days there.
“I clinically died a couple times,” Braga said, “and I was told I would not walk again.”
Transferred to a children’s hospital closer to home, Braga embarked on the long road of rehabilitation during her 45-day stay. Once home, she was determined to get back on her feet.
“I walked 10 to 15 steps three or four months after the accident, but I was mostly in a wheelchair,” Braga said. “Six months after the accident, I could stand a little bit and tried swinging (a golf club).”
The road back
Her dreams of playing college golf may have been dashed (she received interest from several schools prior to getting injured), but Braga wasn’t willing to give up the game. As a senior the next year, she had recovered enough to play on the boys golf team at her prep school in Oakland.
“I loved golf before (the accident), and it made me realize how much I loved it and wanted it to be a part of my life,” Braga said. “The desire to do so spurred me on.”
After a gap year, she enrolled at USC as a premed student and put away her clubs.
“Spending so much time in the hospital with doctors made an impression on me,” said Braga, who endured 35 major surgeries by 2003. “But it never felt right. My dream at 12 was to be in the LPGA. I wanted to play again – golf is what brought me back from the accident.”
Braga started training again and a few years later entered LPGA Q-School. The annual series of qualifying tournaments determine which players get to join the pro tour and at what level. Braga did well enough to make the LGPA’s developmental Symetra Tour, which she played on from 2007 to 2012. Along with some top-10 finishes on that tour, Braga twice made it to the third and final stage of Q-School, the closest she got to earning full LPGA status.
Changing course
Upon retirement, Braga “went straight into instruction in Las Vegas,” she said, then became a PGA Class A professional golf teacher and landed a job at the Denver Country Club. She wasn’t done competing, however. She won the Colorado PGA Women’s Championship three times, mostly recently in 2021.
“I was playing the best golf of my life,” said Braga, adding that her average score was about 66.
Braga hopes to continue playing competitively in the Bay Area. She moved here from Colorado last month with her wife and young child to work for the Short Game Artist Golf Academy and be closer to relatives.
While February’s knee surgery has sidelined her for now, Braga will be back chasing championships soon. Just try to stop her.
“You get to the point of a new normal as far as pain tolerance – you deal with it and go on,” said Braga, who has three 1-foot rods in her pelvis and suffers from severe nerve damage. “People say, ‘It’s amazing you’re able to walk and play golf.’ To me, I didn’t have a choice. I needed to do it for my sanity.”
