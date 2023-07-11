Alisha Chulani

St. Francis High graduate Alisha Chulani hoists the national championship trophy her college tennis team won in Florida.

 Courtesy of the Chulani Family

After playing No. 1 doubles on last year’s Claremont-Mudd-Scripps women’s tennis team, Alisha Chulani was asked to do even more as a sophomore this season. The Los Altos resident pulled double duty, competing at No. 1 singles as well.

And just like a year ago, Chulani’s efforts helped the Athenas win the NCAA Division III national championship in the spring – again at the expense of the University of Chicago.

