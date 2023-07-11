After playing No. 1 doubles on last year’s Claremont-Mudd-Scripps women’s tennis team, Alisha Chulani was asked to do even more as a sophomore this season. The Los Altos resident pulled double duty, competing at No. 1 singles as well.
And just like a year ago, Chulani’s efforts helped the Athenas win the NCAA Division III national championship in the spring – again at the expense of the University of Chicago.
“It was a busy semester managing two,” the St. Francis High graduate said of playing singles and doubles. “But I have the full support of my team, which helps me perform at my best.”
Chulani and her team last month were honored at the White House for being the best, joining the other 2022-23 NCAA champions at the inaugural College Athlete Day. CMS was among the 52 sports teams that shared the stage with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff at the June 12 event.
“We got a text from our coach (about being invited), but we weren’t sure if it was a joke or not,” Chulani said. “Being on the stage with the vice president was a super cool experience, and it was awesome to see all the national champions there together.”
For CMS, getting there was no lob shot. Despite being the defending champs, Chulani said the Athenas weren’t the clear favorite to win it all.
“This year’s team was completely different,” she said, adding that four starters from last year’s squad had graduated. “We came into this year wanting to make a name for ourselves. We tried to set our sights on working hard and not focusing on last year.”
CMS nearly went undefeated in the fall and winter, with its lone loss coming to Chicago in the ITA national indoor final March 5 in Kentucky. The 5-1 setback only seemed to strengthen the Athenas’ resolve.
“It wasn’t ideal, but it didn’t discourage us,” Chulani said. “It helped us focus on Florida.”
Orlando, to be exact, which hosted the national championships in mid-May. Getting there required CMS to beat several formidable teams – including conference rival Pomona Pitzer. The Athenas topped the Sagehens in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference final and again in the NCAA regional finals.
That punched the team’s ticket to Florida, where CMS defeated Amherst and Emery to set up the rematch with Chicago in the final.
“Chicago was undefeated going in,” said Chulani, whose team hadn’t lost since facing this foe in March, “and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”
The Athenas prevailed 5-3, becoming the first team to win back-to-back national titles in a decade. Chulani and doubles partner Nikolina Batoshvili won their match 8-4; Chulani’s singles match went unfinished because CMS clinched the match before it was over.
“It was very exciting,” Chulani said of her team’s effort. “Once we showed up in Florida, we had extra confidence. We were more powerful and jelled through the tournament.”
Chulani didn’t lose any of her singles matches in the postseason (two of the five went unfinished) and was 3-2 in doubles. For her performance in the playoffs and regular season, Chulani was named Harvey Mudd College’s Athlete of the Year.
“That was kind of surprising,” the engineering major said of receiving the plaque from her coach. “It was awesome, but winning the national championship with my team was the best.”
Could a third-straight title be in the offing?
“Hopefully,” Chulani said. “Fingers crossed.”
