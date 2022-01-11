Do you remember who won the following events in 2021 without looking it up?
• World Series
• Super Bowl
• MLS Cup
• Masters Golf
• NBA Championship
• NHL Championship
• Cal-Stanford Big Game
• NCAA Men’s & Women’s basketball championships
• Kentucky Derby
• Indy 500
• Nobel Prize in Sports
OK, let’s move ahead to 2022 and peer into the COVID-clouded crystal ball of sports and see which random sports events might capture our attention as the calendar turns.
• Will Klay be OK?
• George Kittle will make a play in the NFC Championship game that will become 49er lore.
• How many athletes, nations and leagues (NHL) will skip the trip to China for the start of the Winter Olympics Feb. 4?
• The Oakland A’s Parallel Path will continue down the Yellow Brick Road without any concrete resolution as to where they will break ground on the new ballpark. Hopefully opening day will begin on time when the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and their MVP Shohei Ohtani visit the Coliseum March 31.
• Will 13-year-old Charlie Woods win his first PGA event?
• MLB will announce that the Field of Dreams game in 2023 will be at Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala. Willie Mays was born in Westfield, 9 miles away.
• The World Police and Fire Games are scheduled to begin July 22 in Rotterdam. Will there be enough participants available?
• A fully vaccinated and boosted Kyrie Irving will be offered a free ride on Elon Musk’s SpaceX to show Irving that his flat-earth theory could use a bit of rounding off.
• COVID could rear its ugly rounded head with a new variant in Qatar at the World Cup in November.
• Shouldn’t the 49ers Super Bowl win next month, led by Jimmy G’s four touchdown tosses, end the speculation that he will be traded?
• Steph Curry will break his personal scoring record of 62 points when he goes for 65 against the Detroit Pistons Tuesday at Chase Center.
• The Stanford Cardinal women will win their fourth NCAA title led by Tara VanDerveer April 3 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
• On Nov. 19, during the 125th Big Game at Cal, the Stanford Tree will be run over by Cal’s Oski on the way to the winning touchdown.
• I’ll be at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield, England, May 2 for the finals of the World Snooker Championship. Will you?
• Will we find out the real story about what, if anything, happened to Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai?
• Will UFOs land at any stadium, ballpark, racetrack or golf course in 2022? Will any of the crew members visit a concession stand?
• Will there be free solo rock climbing on Mount Everest? Several of the world’s top climbers are thinking about giving Everest a try in 2022. I don’t think climbing shoes and chalk are going to summit.
• No date or location has been released for the World Bossaball Championship in 2022. I’ve heard that Nick and Joey are not happy with their family name being thrown around with the extra “s.”
• An NFT of Dr. James Naismith’s original peach basket from the YMCA in Springfield, Mass., in 1891 will sell for $348,000.
• A’s owner John Fisher will continue his streak of 17 years without an in-depth article or press conference as to why he owns the team.
• There will be a minor earthquake during a San Jose Earthquakes game.
• As a fisherman, I’m looking ahead to Sept. 24, when the Carnivorous Baits Kayak Fishing World Championship drops a line in Torre de Moncorvo, Portugal. What will the largest fish weigh?
Andy Dolich, a Los Altos resident, owns the sports consultancy Dolich & Associates.