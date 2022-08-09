A season that stretched well into the summer is over for the 10U All-Stars from Los Altos & Los Altos Hills Little League. The team finished third in the state (Northern California) tournament that ended the last week of July.
The locals went 2-2 at the tourney, held at Julien Elementary School in Turlock. LALL opened with a 3-1 win over Northgate, then edged Rincon Valley 1-0 – scoring in the top of the seventh inning – before dropping back-to-back games to San Mateo and McKinleyville.
“It was exciting to play that deep into the summer,” league president Steve Apfelberg said. “It’s a great group of players, coaches and families.”
The all-star squad qualified for state by winning the Section 5 championship last month. Prior to that, LALL claimed the District 44 title.
Team members included Jonathan Brinkman, Henry Chen, Kellan Coan, James Corso, Asher Dolby, Owen Gomez, Winston Hurd, Parker Lee, Tyler Lee, Tank McCall, Charlie Peters, Rowan Schneider, Colton Seibel and Carter Yu. Matt Lee served as the team’s manager, supported by coaches Allan McCall and Kelly Coan.
