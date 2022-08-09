A season that stretched well into the summer is over for the 10U All-Stars from Los Altos & Los Altos Hills Little League. The team finished third in the state (Northern California) tournament that ended the last week of July.

The locals went 2-2 at the tourney, held at Julien Elementary School in Turlock. LALL opened with a 3-1 win over Northgate, then edged Rincon Valley 1-0 – scoring in the top of the seventh inning – before dropping back-to-back games to San Mateo and McKinleyville.

