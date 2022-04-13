This week, God showed me this Scripture, Hebrews 10:22-25:
“Let us draw near to God with a sincere heart and with the full assurance that faith brings, having our hearts sprinkled to cleanse us from a guilty conscience and having our bodies washed with pure water. Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up gathering together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another – and all the more as you see the day approaching.”
The book of Hebrews was written in 70 A.D. to encourage Jewish Christians who were thinking of abandoning their faith, as many were facing great persecution. The title of this section of Hebrews is “A Call to Persevere.” Currently, we are seeing great strife in our lives and around the world. People are suffering unimaginable atrocities. Children are being harmed in ways that are unfathomable. Evil is wreaking havoc. How are we to respond? What can we turn to? In whom do we put our trust?
The Bible is the living word of God. It says that we must worship in spirit and in truth (John 4:23-24). So, what is the truth? Jesus says that He is the Way, the Truth and the Life, and that no one comes to the Father but through Him (John 14:6).
Do we believe this? Do we believe Jesus? Do we trust Jesus and follow Him? Believing is a choice. God offers us the free gift of forgiveness through Jesus; He offers us His unconditional love and sacrifice, and the hope of His promise of eternal life with Him. That eternal life begins right here on Earth. When Jesus came to Earth, He brought the Kingdom of Heaven here, upon us. When we receive the gift from God, that gift of eternal life, then we carry the Spirit of God within us, and we go forth to fulfill the calling to proclaim the Kingdom of Heaven as we preach the gospel and heal the sick.
With sincere hearts, our faith cleanses us from the sin that entangles us and we are washed with pure water, the living water that Jesus offers us. We must stand firm and hold fast to the hope we profess, especially when life gets difficult or extremely painful. When we think that we can no longer endure or carry on, God tells us to continue lifting one another up, through love and good deeds, through gathering together, through encouraging one another. And all the more as we see the day drawing near.
Jesus will return one day, to gather His flock and take all believers to heaven. The day or the hour is unknown to all, except to God, but the signs are apparent – earthquakes, famine, wars, lawlessness, calling good evil and evil good, a departure from the truth, and wickedness, perversion and idolatry in increasing measure.
As we see these things happening, in our own communities and throughout the world, we must hold fast to our faith in Jesus and the hope of His promise. We are more than conquerors through Him who loves us. Jesus has conquered the grave. He has defeated death. He is victorious. And we have the victory through Him.
As we go through Holy Week, reflecting on the Last Supper, Good Friday and Easter Sunday, may the hope we have in Jesus be ever stronger, may our lives reflect God’s loving sacrifice ever more, and may we be filled with the power of the Holy Spirit so that we can endure the race and win the prize and great reward – that eternal dwelling. Free from all sin and sadness. Free from all pain and persecution. What a glorious reunion it will be, basking in the glory of God’s holy presence, together in heaven, forever and ever.
So, let us shine the light of Christ all the more brightly and bring His joy and love to a hurting world. Whoever believes in Jesus, fountains of living water will flow from within them (John 7:38-39). The day is drawing near – God is with us and Jesus is our hope.
This beautiful sky from last month – the sun on the horizon is like Jesus coming back, His light approaching, and the clouds are like the army of angels coming with Him.
Laurie Kurgas is minister over the InSpirit Healing Services at BASIC Living Water. For more information, visit InSpiritPrayer@yahoo.com.