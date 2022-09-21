Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos is scheduled to screen and discuss the “Alpha” series of videos exploring basic Christianity beginning 7 p.m. Saturday on the church campus, 858 University Ave.

I know that many people in our area are super smart, and possibly you have thought through the meaning of life – why we exist, whether or not God exists, is the God of the Bible worth thinking about, and what about the historicity of the Bible anyway? But on the off chance you haven’t, I’d like to invite you to think about these things.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.