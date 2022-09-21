Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos is scheduled to screen and discuss the “Alpha” series of videos exploring basic Christianity beginning 7 p.m. Saturday on the church campus, 858 University Ave.
I know that many people in our area are super smart, and possibly you have thought through the meaning of life – why we exist, whether or not God exists, is the God of the Bible worth thinking about, and what about the historicity of the Bible anyway? But on the off chance you haven’t, I’d like to invite you to think about these things.
It surprises me that lots of really smart people fail to consider the bigger issues in life until the very last parts of their lives. If God exists, or He doesn’t, it would be better to figure that out sooner rather than later. If the Bible is real, and it contains important truths, it would be better to figure that out sooner rather than later. If God really has an excellent plan for your life and wants to know you personally, it would seem to me that it would be better to figure that out sooner rather than later.
I know there are many pulls on our attention and time – work, family, “Jeopardy,” walking the dog – but if we do all those things and never decide to undertake the quest to figure out if there is more to life than what we can see, you might miss real life.
The “Alpha” series helps give information and start conversations. It will get you thinking about life, the universe and everything. I don’t claim to know all the answers, but I’m willing to help you find them to the best of my ability. (The answer to life isn’t “42,” no matter what the question might be.)
If you are on the fence, maybe it will help if I tell you I will bring milk and cookies. If you are thinking about coming, it would be helpful to us if you register at our website, but it isn’t necessary.
The Rev. David Moore is pastor of Union Presbyterian Church. For more information, call (650) 948-4361 or visit unionpc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments