Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos is scheduled to host a classical music concert to raise funds for victims of the war in Ukraine 7 p.m. Saturday on the church campus, 858 University Ave.
Admission is free and open to all. All donations collected will support European Christian Missions International (ECMI), whose work helps feed, clothe and house Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian invasion.
The concert will include selections from Mozart, Francis Poulenc, Robert Muczynski, Roberto Di Marino and Bernhard Krol.
Attendees also will hear the haunting melody of Elegy for Alto Flute by Kristen Stoner; Guy Bacos’ neo-impressionistic music for harp, flute and horn; and Eric Ewazen’s Pastorale and Dance for Flute, Horn and Piano.
The musicians performing at the event all have played at Union’s services throughout the past year, but this time they are coming together in a musical ensemble to aid victims of the war.
Guest speaker Svitlana Yuzvinski, a Ukrainian who lives in the Bay Area, will share an update on the refugee situation.
All funds raised will go directly to ECMI, a nonprofit organization that connects funds to Ukrainian refugees through the cooperation of locally organized volunteers who help move the displaced to safe areas. One of the churches in Lviv is pastored by Roman Matviyiv, who has visited Union several times in recent years and provides regular updates on how ECMI funding is supporting war victims. Donations may be sent to ECMI-USA, P.O. Box 563, Wheaton, IL 60187.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments