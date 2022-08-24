Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos is scheduled to host a classical music concert to raise funds for victims of the war in Ukraine 7 p.m. Saturday on the church campus, 858 University Ave.

Admission is free and open to all. All donations collected will support European Christian Missions International (ECMI), whose work helps feed, clothe and house Ukrainian refugees displaced by the Russian invasion.

