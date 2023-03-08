BASIC Living Water and the InSpirit Healing Rooms in Los Altos are scheduled to once again host prophetic healer Gordon van Veelen at three events.
Van Veelen is set to preach at two InSpirit Healing Services – 7 p.m. today and 7 p.m. March 22 on the Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos campus, 858 University Ave.
He also will lead a free prophetic/healing seminar 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the same location.
A native of the Netherlands, van Veelen earned a doctorate in theology.
He is a veteran Assemblies of God Bible teacher and minister who helped write a Greek New Testament commentary in Dutch.
He has ministered to people throughout Europe, Africa and South America, most recently in Moldova, Romania and Uganda.
He also serves as European Healing Rooms Ambassador for the International Association of Healing Rooms.
When preaching and teaching, van Veelen shares about miraculous healings he has seen and how God blesses people when he’s ministering to them.
“I am still studying the Holy Spirit,” van Veelen said. “He is continuously stretching me. As long as I haven’t done all the works of Jesus, I am not finished.”
When asked how others can experience the power of the Holy Spirit, van Veelen replied, “If you want to receive more, obey God more.”
Laurie Kurgas, InSpirit minister and BASIC Living Water pastor, said the organizations are “excited to have Gordon with us again.”
“We learn so much from him,” she said. “We’re seeing a move of God throughout various regions, and we expect the same to happen here. Gordon will help to prepare us for this new season of the Holy Spirit flowing from within us like rivers of living water.”
The topics van Veelen teaches on include hearing the voice of God, prophecy, healing and deliverance.
His book “On the Gift of Prophecy and How to Hear the Voice of God for Yourself” is in its third printing in Hungarian, Finnish, Romanian, Estonian, Latvian and Russian, and is available as an e-book in English, Dutch and German.
To register for Saturday’s seminar and for more information on van Veelen’s appearances in Los Altos, email InSpiritPrayer@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments