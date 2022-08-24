foothills

Foothills Congregational Church, above, is scheduled to reopen its youth program with special festivities – and ice cream – Sept. 11.

 Courtesy of Charlie Golden

Foothills Congregational Church is scheduled to celebrate the reopening of its youth programs with a curbside ice cream cart for all attendees following the 10 a.m. service Sept. 11 on the church campus, 461 Orange Ave., Los Altos.

After two years of meeting via Zoom, the in-person program will feature hands-on service projects for local nonprofit agencies and faith development relevant to the everyday lives of all age levels.

