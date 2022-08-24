Foothills Congregational Church is scheduled to celebrate the reopening of its youth programs with a curbside ice cream cart for all attendees following the 10 a.m. service Sept. 11 on the church campus, 461 Orange Ave., Los Altos.
After two years of meeting via Zoom, the in-person program will feature hands-on service projects for local nonprofit agencies and faith development relevant to the everyday lives of all age levels.
“I grew up attending Foothills Church,” said Molly McDonough, new children’s and youth program director. “Our message ‘All Are Welcome Here’ is true; we are very excited to invite area families to our Homecoming Sunday.”
McDonough graduated from Pinewood School and Santa Clara University; she earned a Master of Arts in education from Stanford University. She taught seventh- and eighth-grade language arts for nine years in the Palo Alto Unified School District and is the author of an upcoming children’s book, “Becoming Real: The True Story of the Velveteen Rabbit.”
Foothills Congregational Church is the oldest church building in Los Altos. Built in 1914, it is on the National Register of Historic Buildings.
