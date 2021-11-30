Rabbi Jeremy S. Morrison assumed leadership of Los Altos Hills’ Congregation Beth Am in July 2020, succeeding Rabbi Janet R. Marder, who became rabbi emerita. He was officially installed Nov. 12 as the congregation’s senior rabbi.
Morrison said he sees the synagogue as a “sanctuary for imperfect practice, in which we call on each other to do and to do better. … Wherein we labor to see and hear and understand each other as who we are – each of us – in our complex entireties, and where we sanctify our efforts to become the individuals who we aspire to be.”
Since joining the Beth Am clergy team, Morrison has shared his experience and enthusiasm for Jewish life and learning with the community.
“As a synagogue community, we are a congregation identified by a place, but also, and perhaps more powerfully, by an ever-strengthening web of relationships that we create and iterate wherever and whenever we come in contact with each other,” Morrison said.
Morrison was the unanimous recommendation of the Beth Am Rabbinic Search Committee after the yearlong search process.
“We were very impressed with Rabbi Morrison’s deep intellect and obvious love of text study,” said Beth Am immediate past president Andy Cheng. “Congregants enjoyed his easy manner and sense of humor. “
For more information, visit betham.org.