6_21_23_TRAVEL_downtownOaxaca_.jpg

The streets of Oaxaca City's colorful downtown are lined with rocks and bricks.

 Christina Casillas/Town Crier

Next time you think about planning a trip to Mexico, skip the resorts in Cancun, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta; visit Oaxaca instead.

From June 29 to Aug. 27 last year, I spent most of my time in San Andrés Huaxpaltepec, the pueblo where my dad was born and raised and where most of my family resides in the state of Oaxaca. Located in the south of Mexico, Oaxaca is known for its beautiful, indigenous textile work, artisanry and distinct gastronomy that often differs from Mexican dishes many are familiar with.

6_21_23_TRAVEL_Oaxacachurch_.jpg

Many of the buildings date back centuries, including the Church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, completed in 1608.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.