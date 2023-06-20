Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Next time you think about planning a trip to Mexico, skip the resorts in Cancun, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta; visit Oaxaca instead.
From June 29 to Aug. 27 last year, I spent most of my time in San Andrés Huaxpaltepec, the pueblo where my dad was born and raised and where most of my family resides in the state of Oaxaca. Located in the south of Mexico, Oaxaca is known for its beautiful, indigenous textile work, artisanry and distinct gastronomy that often differs from Mexican dishes many are familiar with.
Although most of my time was spent with family, trying to perfect my tortilla-making skills and learning different recipes from my grandma, I was able to go on mini trips and adventures across different regions of the mostly tropical and subtropical state.
City sights
By far, the best time I had was spent in Oaxaca City. I was there for only a handful of days, but it was the highlight of my trip. An old city with a historical downtown area dating back to the Mexican Revolution, many of the roads near the centro are lined with bricks and rocks. The history is palpable; many of the buildings are aging but kept in good condition, and aspects of the city’s past, like old waterways, are still there today.
Multiple cathedrals are within walking distance of one another, and it was hard to keep my jaw off the floor as I walked the storied halls of the Church of Santo Domingo de Guzmán, which took approximately three decades to construct before its 1608 completion. Visitors can explore the sprawling Spanish baroque church’s halls and lose themselves in its beautiful art on self-guided tours.
My favorite space was the library, where thousands of historical books are stored. While the books are behind metal grids for protection, getting to see them made my heart flutter. Be sure to sign the visitor’s book, also located in the library, so your trip and visit to the church are forever documented. Those looking to learn can do so while exploring, as there are multiple educational exhibits throughout the church’s seemingly endless rooms and corridors, provided in English and Spanish, about topics ranging from the indigenous history of the area to the historical and cultural significance of dogs, specifically Xoloitzcuintles.
Overlooking the city is Monte Albán, the 1,500-year-old ruins that belonged to various indigenous civilizations across history, including Olmec, Zapotec and Mixtec groups. A stunning location, one could feel the history. I could sit on the steps of the ancient amphitheater forever; feeling the stony rocks beneath my hands, climbing the steps and walking the grounds made me feel connected to the people who once called Monte Albán home.
Upon returning to the city, there’s an abundance of delicious meals to be enjoyed. The city is also home to incredible restaurants, including the unmissable Tlayudas El Negro, where I had the best tlayuda – a large, dried tortilla topped with bean puree, quesillo, lettuce, tomato, onion and meat – of my life.
Downtown Oaxaca is filled with small restaurants and food vendors; if you see a tejate stall, don’t miss out – try it! Tejate is a pre-Hispanic, sweet, fermented maize drink that will have your taste buds dancing. It’s a Oaxacan tradition, and if you have the chance to sample it, do it at the earliest convenience.
Warm waters
If you’re set on wading in warm ocean waters, Oaxaca City may not be the best place – you’ll have to take about a seven-hour trip to the coast. The long ride, which can be made by car or public bus, is more than worth it, as the state’s beaches are incredible.
I had the opportunity to visit a number of beaches across the state’s coast, including beaches in Puerto Escondido, the closest beach town to Oaxaca City. While Puerto is nice, many of the beaches have strong waves and are preferred by surfers; if you have time, I suggest traveling two hours north to Huatulco, a popular location with beautiful beaches including Playa La Entrega, Bahía Maguey, Bahía del Organo and Bahía San Agustín. The waves are generally calmer at those beaches, and it’s more than worth the travel along windy roads.
Approximately an hour or so from Huatulco are some unmissable “magical” waterfalls, the Cascadas Mágicas de Copalitilla. The water is cold, but the trek is gorgeous. I didn’t get to enjoy the waterfalls as I would have liked – I had sun poisoning from my daylong yacht ride the day before – but I’ll try to return the next chance I get.
You can’t really go wrong when you visit Mexico – it’s an incredible country with inviting people, a long history and endless beauty. But Oaxaca isn’t a state to sleep on. From the coast to the mountains, it’s a beautiful state that will forever have a piece of my soul. Its magic is unmissable.
