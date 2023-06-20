“Have you ever stayed in contact for over a year with someone you met at a club on a different continent?”
That was the question Moby (or Mobi) asked me on our one-year friendaversary June 5. If you ask him how to spell his name, a nickname for Mubashar given to him by his old professor, he’ll say, “Great scholars ponder over the Moby versus Mobi debate.”
For the purposes of this article, I’ll stick with “Moby,” because that’s the spelling printed on his Dublin City University postgrad officer jacket.
Moby is one of the most interesting people I’ve ever met, and we met at a nightclub in Dublin, Ireland. Well, three nightclubs actually. We kept running into one another.
I know that sounds somewhat strange. And while I’d advise women in foreign countries to exercise caution before making friends with strangers at nightclubs, in my case, it was an excellent decision.
When I think back on my summer internship in Dublin, I think back to the people I met there and who shaped that summer into the best trip of my life. I’d argue traveling is about the people you meet.
So, let me introduce you to three people I met in Dublin who taught me lifelong lessons: Moby, Alex and Jadyn. We’ll start with Moby, because I’ve already given him a brief introduction.
Defying expectations
I’m quick to judge a book by its cover. But if there’s one thing I learned from Moby, it’s that there’s usually more than meets the eye.
On the outside, Moby wears a contagious smile and terrible fashion choices that usually involve neon orange or camo print. But on the inside, he is incredibly brave, adventurous and smart.
Fluent in five languages, Moby was born in Pakistan, grew up in Dubai and studied in China before moving to Ireland for his doctorate. Even though it’s unlikely he’ll be granted a visa, Moby dreams of visiting the United States.
He displays unwavering optimism and finds humor in nearly all situations. When I told him that getting a job out of undergrad was proving difficult for me, he said, “My secret is if you just keep going to school, you never have to worry about that.”
Keeping your cool
It’s no secret that I tend to panic. When things aren’t going to plan, I get flustered. But I met someone in Dublin who always seemed to know exactly how to act in every situation.
Born in Dublin and fluent in Irish, Alex never got flustered (even when we showed up wearing the same outfit). Alex was born into a wealthy
family living in South Dublin and grew up attending fancy boarding schools, so many are quick to assume that he’s never faced any problems. The more time I spent with him, the more I realized how money doesn’t solve everything.
The son of a public figure in the Irish government, he carefully worked to maintain a pristine image in the public space. It was clear he was unable to freely be himself.
But what was enviable about his life was the incredible loyalty of his friend group. When Alex would talk about his friends, his face would light up. It was clear his friends, ones he met as a kid in boarding school, were his ride-or-dies.
“I don’t know what they’d do without me,” he’d jokingly say.
Dance like no one’s watching
I care a lot about other people’s perception of me. But I probably shouldn’t.
That’s one of the biggest lessons I learned from Jadyn, the first friend I met in Dublin. I actually met her because of her dad. While attempting to move my heavy luggage into my campus accommodations at University College Dublin, a kind man asked if I needed help (which I absolutely did).
With a dad that friendly, I figured his daughter must be, too. From Orange County, Jadyn was also interning in Dublin for the summer, so I knew she’d make the perfect friend.
Jadyn never seemed to care what anyone else thought. She’d go to pubs in Mario Kart pajamas. She’d cut up a trash bag to use as a raincoat. She’d do what she wanted when she wanted.
Jadyn taught me to do me.
So why am I writing about three people you’ve never met?
The point I’m trying to make is that not just spending time abroad, but spending time abroad while actively getting to know people will teach you so much about yourself. There are so many more people I met in Dublin who all taught me things that will absolutely stay with me for the rest of my life.
People make the place.
And I believe that’s the true value of studying abroad.
