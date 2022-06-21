Like for many people, the pandemic was an unwelcome hiatus to travel plans for me. As a travel professional, it was devastating. Being furloughed for 18 months was tough, and one of the many casualties was my dream trip to Africa. But two years later I was thrilled to return to my job, and as travel began to rebound, I rebooked the trip.
Exhilarating experience
Trans Africa Safaris prepared a perfectly curated itinerary in Zambia, Botswana and South Africa. I was eager to get started and experience these countries for the first time.
Starting in a luxury resort on the banks of the Zambezi River set the bar high. I will never forget the sound of ever-present hippos in the river, and how their chorus lulled me to sleep. Learning to observe a “sundowner” each day, while watching the African sky change from brilliant oranges and pinks to deep purples, was hypnotic. It was a stark contrast to the heart-pounding exhilaration of Victoria Falls just downstream.
In Botswana, our luxury, tented lodge had a common area that had a viewing platform by a watering hole. The animals, mostly elephants, would come to drink. Our “rooms” had private decks, so you could see animals from there as well. Escorts to and from rooms in the evening were essential so that we wouldn’t come upon any errant animal alone.
But the tents were sumptuously appointed, so no need to leave once tucked in. Besides, you wanted to be ready for the early-morning drives. It was during our drives there in Chobe that we had three separate sightings of the elusive leopard.
In South Africa, we were charmed by Cape Town’s sophistication, Mediterranean climate and breathtaking coastline. We visited the nearby wine country and flew out to Kruger National Park for more game viewing. Even after our prior drives, we began to see that the guides bring a unique take to each outing, and each animal is special.
But something else happened. I was unprepared for the powerful moments shared when passing other vehicles. Of course, there were waves of “hello,” but when I made eye contact, exchanged a glance, in that moment we both knew and silently communicated, “Isn’t this truly spectacular?”
My wish is for everyone to get a chance to visit Africa. It’s so much more than seeing animals; it’s meeting yourself.
Melanie Doorley is a senior travel consultant with Frosch travel agency in Menlo Park.
