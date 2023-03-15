Spring is around the corner and so are many family-friendly activities in the Los Altos area. A list of local activities, events and performances follows.
Storywalk: “Coquí in the City”
Through March 30
Los Altos main library, 13 S. San Antonio Road
The library offers visitors the opportunity to walk in the area while reading Nomar Perez’s “Coquí in the City.” The walk, organized by the Silicon Valley Reads program, is suitable for young children.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yckvuxzb.
Los Altos Youth Theatre’s “Peter and the Starcatcher”
7 p.m. Friday, 2 and
7 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
Bus Barn Theater, 97 Hillview Ave., Los Altos
Los Altos Youth Theatre introduces its production of “Peter and the Starcatcher,” which tells the origin story of how an orphan became Peter Pan. Tickets are $15-$20, with discounts for subscribers.
For tickets and more information, visit losaltosstage.org/starcatcher.
Peninsula Youth Theatre’s “The Lightning Thief”
Student performances 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday
General admission 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday
MainStage, Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts, 500 Castro St.
Based on the popular book series by Rick Riordan, Peninsula Youth Theatre lights up the stage with “The Lightning Thief.” The two-hour performance tells the story of Percy Jackson, the half-blood son of a Greek god who sets out on a quest to find Zeus’ stolen master lightning bolt and prevent a war between the gods. Tickets are $24.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 903-6000 or visit tinyurl.com/5dmek8py.
Upstage Theater’s “Follies”
7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday
SecondStage, Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts
The teen-run Upstage Theater troupe stages its production of “Follies,” inspired by the early-20th-century showgirl group the ZiegfeldFollies. The play follows the Weissman Girls, who reunite in their crumbling Broadway theater scheduled for imminent demolition. Tickets start at $22, with discounts for students.
For tickets and more information, visit
Free movie night: “Hidden Figures”
6:45-9 p.m. March 23
Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Justice Vanguard presents a free movie night in partnership with the Los Altos Recreation
Department. Attendees are advised to bring blankets and bean bag chairs. Free popcorn, snacks and waters will be served.
“Hidden Figures” tells the story of three brilliant African American women who serve as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, an achievement that restored the nation’s confidence, turned around the Space Race and galvanized the world. The movie is
rated PG.
For more information, visit justicevanguard.org/upcomingevents.
Peninsula Youth Theatre’s ‘The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane”
Student performances 9:30 and 11 a.m. March 24
General admission 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. March 25
SecondStage, Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts
Based on the book by Kate DiCamillo, Peninsula Youth Theatre presents “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” which tells the story of a toy rabbit that gets lost at sea. Tickets start at $15. The one-hour performance includes a talkback with the cast afterward.
For tickets and more information, visit tinyurl.com/4myxmw8s.
Bayer Ballet’s “Springtime Fairy Tale”
11 a.m. March 25 and 26
MainStage, Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts
Local dance academy Bayer Ballet stages its annual junior production of “Springtime Fairy Tale.” Inspired to create a story ballet for the first students of Bayer Ballet, director Inna Bayer created this two-hour performance chronicling the story of a bunny captured by a bat queen. Tickets are $33-$43.
For tickets and more information, visit
Bay Area Games Day
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and April 15
Los Altos main library
A tradition since 1998, the Los Altos Library hosts a convention-style game day, inviting local families to participate in hobbyist, strategy and party games.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/bayareagamesday.
Palo Alto Players’ “The SpongeBob Musical”
8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays April 28 through May 14
Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto
Palo Alto Players stages its production of “The SpongeBob Musical,” based on the animated series by Stephen Hillenburg. The two-and-a-half-hour performance offers a pick-your-price preview night and post-show cast talkbacks with the purchase of any ticket. On opening night, patrons can enjoy a free post-show champagne and sparkling cider toast in the outdoor courtyard. The performance is appropriate for ages 5 and up. Tickets start at $47, with discounts offered to seniors, educators, patrons under 30 and active military.
For tickets and more information, visit tinyurl.com/ywm2b8wm.
– Compiled by Annabelle Eaton
