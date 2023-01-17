estate plan

I am delighted that you are reading this column. It is designed to provoke creative thinking about what will ultimately happen with your home, your assets and your wealth. It is designed to make you think more creatively as you consider the impact on your kids, your grandkids and your community.

Most of us prepare a will and a trust and give less thought to the distribution of our wealth than we do to the design of our front porch gardens. We rather automatically leave our estate to our kids in equal shares. I view this as a small-scale tragedy. This approach fails to take into account differences among family members, the needs of our community and multigenerational, protective planning.

