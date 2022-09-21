Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, is nestled in the North Atlantic between mainland Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The ancestry is predominantly Scottish, Irish and French.
When I lived in Cape Breton, oatcakes were ubiquitous: in kitchens, coffee shops and bakeries. They could be eaten for breakfast, or more often as snacks any time of day – sometimes slathered in butter.
Minus that last optional (and in my opinion, unnecessary) addition, these flaky, crispy rectangles are packed with nutritious oatmeal and are delicious. The fact that the recipe uses only one-half cup of sugar makes them healthier than standard oatmeal cookies, which normally call for at least twice that.
Cape Breton oatcakes are similar to (but different from) Scottish oatcakes, which are usually round and tend to be more savory and sometimes topped with cheese.
Seniors (and everyone else) also will enjoy the health benefits. According to the website Medical News Today, “oats are loaded with dietary fiber … and have a range of healthy cholesterol-lowering properties.” Studies have found that eating foods rich in whole-oat sources of soluble fiber (oats, oat bran and oat flour) may help reduce the risk of coronary heart disease. Among the many other possible benefits are a reduced risk of colorectal cancer and a lowering of blood pressure.
This recipe calls for half shortening and half butter; if you don’t care for Crisco or similar shortenings, all butter can be used. Likewise, I use half brown sugar and half white sugar, but all of one variety or the other is fine. These are not fussy cookies.
Cape Breton Island Oatcakes
• 2 tablespoons hot water
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
Cream butter and shortening. Add sugar and hot water and beat until fluffy.
In another bowl, combine flour, oatmeal, salt and baking soda and mix thoroughly.
Add dry ingredients to wet, and blend until evenly mixed.
Roll out thinly onto floured surface. Cut into squares or rectangles.
Bake on greased cookie sheet 10-15 minutes until lightly golden. Cool on wire rack.
Slainte mhath! (Gaelic for “To your health!”)
