Cape Breton

Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, shows off its fall colors.

 Mary Larsen/Town Crier

Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, is nestled in the North Atlantic between mainland Nova Scotia and Newfoundland. The ancestry is predominantly Scottish, Irish and French.

When I lived in Cape Breton, oatcakes were ubiquitous: in kitchens, coffee shops and bakeries. They could be eaten for breakfast, or more often as snacks any time of day – sometimes slathered in butter.

