Bay Area Older Adults, a nonprofit organization serving adults ages 50 and up, seeks to enrich the lives of local seniors through educational, cultural and outdoor events.
BAO offers several group hiking trips in February, March and beyond, aimed at helping local residents keep their fitness-related resolutions and get out for some socializing and fresh air.
• Vistas of La Honda Creek Preserve, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 8. The La Honda Creek Preserve has grown from 255 acres to more than 6,100, and has undergone multiple land stewardship projects to improve the wildlife habitat, allow for grazing and provide easier public access. The hike includes upper La Honda Creek, reached by traveling through permit-only forest and redwoods. Participants can enjoy a vista point with panoramic views of the ocean and the Santa Cruz Mountains and learn about the threatened species that make their home in the preserve. The hike is hosted in partnership with the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District.
Location: La Honda Creek Preserve, Redwood City
Level of difficulty: Moderate
Number of miles: 3.5
Transportation and picnic lunch are included. Free for members and nonmembers.
• Rolling Grasslands of Arastradero Preserve, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Arastradero is a 622-acre nature preserve that protects most of the Arastradero Creek watershed, including its ephemeral Mayfly Creek tributary. For those traveling alone on trails, there are regular sightings of puma and coyotes. The hike meanders through the rolling hills of the preserve, including savanna grassland, broadleaf evergreen forest, Arastradero Lake and Sobey Pond. The hike is hosted in partnership with Santa Clara County Supervisor Otto Lee.
Location: Arastradero Preserve, Palo Alto
Level of difficulty: Easy to moderate
Number of miles: 3.5
BAO will arrange carpooling, and picnic lunch is included. Cost is $10-$15 for members, $20 for nonmembers.
• Shorebirding with the Audubon Society, 9 a.m. to noon March 8. The excursion features a leisurely walk with the Audubon Society past the Coast Casey Forebay and along Adobe Creek and Charleston and Mountain View sloughs. Breeding and resident birds and early migrants include song sparrows, swallows, black-necked stilts, American avocets, Forster’s terns and greater yellowlegs, as well as ducks, geese, raptors and gulls.
Location: Terminal Boulevard, Palo Alto
Level of difficulty: Easy
Number of miles: 2
Binoculars will be available to borrow. Cost is $15-$20 for members, $25 for nonmembers.
Registration is required for all hikes, and space is limited. All participants must be fully vaccinated. Vaccine cards (paper or digital) will be checked upon arrival.
