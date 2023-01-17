birds birding

Mary Larsen/Town Crier

An assortment of egrets lines the edge of Shoreline Lake, ignoring the “No Fishing” sign. Shorebirding with the Audubon Society is one of the hikes Bay Area Older Adults offers this winter.

Bay Area Older Adults, a nonprofit organization serving adults ages 50 and up, seeks to enrich the lives of local seniors through educational, cultural and outdoor events.

BAO offers several group hiking trips in February, March and beyond, aimed at helping local residents keep their fitness-related resolutions and get out for some socializing and fresh air.

