On a sunny December afternoon, Margaret Elliott celebrated her 100th birthday in her Los Altos home.
Family from North Carolina, Maryland and California honored Elliott’s centenarian milestone.
Also in attendance were musicians she has known from her years playing viola with the Redwood Symphony, the Nova Vista Symphony and South Bay musical theater companies, as well as her circle of chamber music friends.
In addition to her musical guests, family members were present, along with friends from her years working at the Stanford Bookstore and some of her neighbors.
Upon retirement, Elliott began participating in activities at the Los Altos Senior Center as she continued her musical pursuits.
She enjoyed taking exercise classes, doing jigsaw puzzles and playing Pinochle and Scrabble.
She looks forward to meeting in person at the new Los Altos Community Center with her senior-center friends to resume those activities.
When asked to what she owes her longevity, Elliott’s answer is always “music.”
Since early childhood, singing and playing piano and viola have been part of her life.
Throughout her many years, she has encouraged everyone to connect with music in the many ways it can be done.
Elliott said she was happy to celebrate the afternoon with family and friends, and pleased when musician friends performed some holiday music at her party.