Pressures have increased on family caregivers
Today’s “sandwich generation” is pressed between the weight of its responsibilities: caring for aging parents while raising children amid ever-changing economic and societal shifts.
As the average life expectancy continues to increase, and families wait longer to have children, the demand on those caring for generations on either side of them only intensifies. As these pressures continue to weigh heavier on these caregivers, those in the sandwich generation feel more like a panini – pressed between two piping-hot grill plates. And most don’t know where to turn for support.
According to Pew Research, more than one in 10 U.S. parents with children under the age of 18 are also caring for an aging adult. The National Alliance for Caregiving estimates the number to be at least 11 million Americans.
“Caring for an aging loved one in and of itself, while incredibly profound and important, can be a major challenge for families,” said Ezra Proctor, owner of the Home Instead office serving the San Francisco area. “For those who are also raising young children in the midst of shifting economic and societal uncertainty – compounded by an ongoing pandemic – it’s clear today’s caregivers are under a more complex strain than any previous sandwich generation before them.”
In fact, approximately half (44%) of the sandwich generation says the pandemic has made it harder to juggle their caregiving responsibilities, a recent survey from Home Instead revealed. In addition to concern for the impact of COVID on aging loved ones (67%) or children (57%), family caregivers also say personal financial and mental health concerns (54%), concern for mental health of their aging loved one (50%) and child care challenges (41%) are all contributing to their anxiety.
Help feels out of reach for many, as the majority of the sandwich generation (59%) doesn’t know where to turn or how to ask for help when it comes to relief from their caregiving duties.
Help for caregivers
Just as most family caregivers don’t know what to ask for, many in their circles don’t know how they can help. Beyond the open-ended “Let me know what you need,” it’s helpful for friends and family to offer specific suggestions. Following are some ideas for those who want to show their support.
• Hands-on help. Taking a few tasks off a family caregiver’s plate can help him or her catch up on other tasks or simply recharge.
• Invite their kids for an outing or offer them a ride. Offer a playdate or have their kids join you on your next outing to the park or other kid-friendly destination. If your kids go to the same school or are on the same team, pick their kids up on the way.
• Meet their parents. If you feel comfortable, offer to spend time with the person’s aging loved one so they can take a short break. You could offer to bring over coffee and chat or take the loved one to lunch or for a drive.
• Deliver a care package. On your next grocery run, consider picking up a few essentials to make a porch delivery. You might ask what they need and add in a few items you know they’ll want.
• Moral support. Just being there for a family caregiver can be the release valve he or she needs.
• Listen and be empathetic. When people are under stress, sometimes they just want to feel heard. Instead of offering advice, listen and acknowledge that this is hard, and you’re sorry they’re going through this. Most of all, do not be judgmental of how loved ones decide to provide care to their elders or their children. Be supportive.
• Give caregivers some space, but keep them included. Burnout is common. Look for signs of isolation and depression and keep reaching out, even if they’re not always able to respond. It’s also important to let them opt out from social interaction. Keep them included with invitations to social activities, but don’t make them feel guilty when they decline.
• Be supportive in the workplace. Working caregivers often feel torn between being a good employee and being a good daughter, son or parent. Ensure your colleagues feel comfortable taking the time they need for urgent family matters. Work together to align on manageable expectations.
For tips on caregiving and more information, call Home Instead at (650) 691-9671 or visit homeinstead.com/location/136.
