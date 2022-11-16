caregivers

Pressures on caregivers have never been greater, as people are living longer and waiting longer to have families. According to research, more than one in 10 U.S. parents with children under the age of 18 are also caring for an aging adult.

 Home Instead

Pressures have increased on family caregivers

Today’s “sandwich generation” is pressed between the weight of its responsibilities: caring for aging parents while raising children amid ever-changing economic and societal shifts.

