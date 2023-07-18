Adult 50+ Program serves local seniors
The Los Altos Adult 50+ Program is located in the Sycamore and Cedar rooms of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave., and at the Grant Park Community Center, 1575 Holt Ave.
To register for events and for more information, call (650) 947-2797.
To download the Spotlight newsletter for a full schedule of classes and activities, visit losaltosca.gov/parksrec/page/adult-50-program.
Following are upcoming events at both locations.
• Ice cream social: noon Thursday, Los Altos Community Center. Attendees can bring a friend or grandchildren for sundaes and socializing. Free. Register in advance.
• AARP Safe Driving Course: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 16 and 23, Grant Park. The course, designed for those age 50 and up, teaches proven techniques to help keep drivers safe on the road. Upon completion of the eight-hour course, participants may be eligible for a year discount on their auto insurance. Bring a lunch. Fruit, cookies and drinks will be provided. Cost is $20 for AARP members, $25 for nonmembers. Checks made payable to “AARP” and cash are accepted, payable on the first day of the course. Register by Aug. 1.
• Bocce ball: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, Los Altos Community Center bocce ball court. Equipment is provided.
• “Let’s Make Music” jam session: 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Grant Park. Participants can bring their favorite instruments and join in the no-stress sessions.
• Line dancing: 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 8, Los Altos Community Center Grand Oak Room. Cost is $21.60 for members; $24 for nonmembers.
• Tech Tutor appointments: 1-3 p.m. select Mondays and Tuesdays, Los Altos Community Center. One-hour appointments with Ellen Chu are available. Call to schedule an appointment.
• HICAP appointments: 1-4 p.m. third Tuesdays, Los Altos Community Center. One-hour health insurance counseling appointments with Nancy Lee are available. Call to schedule an appointment.
Mountain View Senior Center
The Mountain View Senior Center is located at 266 Escuela Ave.
For class/event listings and more information, call (650) 903-6330 or visit mountainview.gov/depts/cs/rec/senior.
Following are upcoming special events to be held in the center’s social hall.
• iPhone 101 workshop: 1 p.m. Thursday. Representatives from California Phones will help attendees make the most of their iPhones. Participants can learn how to operate basic functions, send text messages, make text larger, connect Bluetooth devices, make phones louder and easier to hear, and more. This class is limited to 15 participants. Call to register.
• Android 101 workshop: 1 p.m. July 27. Representatives from California Phone will help attendees make the most of their Android phones. Participants can learn how to operate basic functions, send text messages, make text larger, connect Bluetooth devices, make phones louder and easier to hear, and more. Class is limited to 12 participants. Call to register.
• Yoga and Meditation through Dance, Music and Art: 1 p.m. Aug. 3. Participants can experience the benefits of yoga and meditation through the arts. Call to register.
