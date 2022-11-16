Los Altos Adult 50+ Program
The Adult 50+ Program is located in the Sycamore and Cedar rooms of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
South Los Altos programming is located in the Grant Park Community Center Multipurpose Room, 1575 Holt Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
Following are upcoming events at both locations.
• Thanksgiving luncheon: Noon to 2 p.m. today at Grant Park. Suggested donation: $15. Reservations required.
• Movie: 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Los Altos Community Center Sycamore Room. This month’s feature is “A Beautiful Mind,” starring Russell Crowe as John Nash, a mathematician who begins to develop paranoid schizophrenia and endures delusional episodes. Cost: $1 for residents, $2 for nonresidents.
• Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program: 1-4 p.m. Thursday and Dec. 7 at the Los Altos Community Center. One-hour appointments with Nancy Lee are available.
• Holiday luncheon: Noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Los Altos Community Center Grand Oak Room. Suggested donation: $15. Register by Dec. 9.
• Indoor pickleball: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in the Egan Junior High School Gym, 100 W. Portola Ave. All skill levels welcome. Cost: $3 residents, $5 nonresidents.
• Bocce ball: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays on the Los Altos Community Center’s outdoor court. Equipment is provided.
• Chess: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays at Grant Park; 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays in the Los Altos Community Center lobby. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call Ben at (650) 400-0353.
• Drop-in pingpong: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays at Grant Park. All skill levels welcome. Costs: $3 residents, $5 nonresidents; memberships available.
Note: The Adult 50+ Program and Egan Gym will be closed the week of Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.
For a full list of classes, activities and events, download the “Spotlight” newsletter at losaltosca.gov/parksrec/page/adult-50-program.
To register for events and for more information, call (650) 947-2797.
Mountain View Senior Center
The Mountain View Senior Center is located at 266 Escuela Ave. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.
Following are upcoming events.
• Legal Health workshop: 1 p.m. today in the Social Hall. Senior Adults Legal Assistance will deliver a presentation on what it means to be “legally healthy,” such as planning for the future, avoiding legal problems before they begin and considering all factors in the age of COVID.
• Holiday Bazaar: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the center. The craft fair will feature handmade items available for purchase and live entertainment. Admission is free.
• Holiday Gala: 4-6 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Social Hall. Festivities will include a DJ and light refreshments.
For a full schedule of classes and events, visit mountainview.gov/depts/cs/rec/senior.
For more information, call (650) 903-6330.
