Los Altos Adult 50+ Program
The Adult 50+ Program is located in the Sycamore and Cedar rooms of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave. The Grant Park program is located at the Grant Park Community Center, 1575 Holt Ave.
For hours, reservations for special events and more information, call (650) 947-2797.
To download the Spotlight newsletter for a full schedule of classes and activities, visit losaltosca.gov/parksrec/page/adult-50-program.
Following is a selection of free events at both locations
• Speaker, Nick Zornes: 11 a.m. to noon May 24, Grant Park Multipurpose Room. Zornes, development services director for Los Altos, will discuss the city’s housing element and address how code enforcement will be managed in the future.
• Speaker, Ellen Barker: 11 a.m. May 31, Grant Park Room 3. Barker will discuss her book “East of Troost,” in which she looks back at her teen years during the civil rights era, when the red line delineated the area where Black families were allowed to live. Refreshments will follow.
• Shredding event: 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 13, Los Altos Community Center parking lot. The Los Altos Sunset Rotary, in collaboration with the Adult 50+ Program, will offer free shredding of documents and other paperwork for Adult 50+ participants.
• Speaker, Dr. Arun Dhir, 11 a.m. June 28, Grant Park Multipurpose Room. Dhir’s presentation will cover his book “Your Mess Has a Message,” which offers strategies for bringing conscious resilience to your daily routine. He has decades of experience as a surgeon, lecturer and yoga and meditation instructor.
Mountain View Senior Center
The Mountain View Senior Center is located at 266 Escuela Ave.
For hours, class and event listings and more information, call (650) 903-6330 or visit mountainview.gov/depts/cs/rec/senior.
Following is a selection of upcoming special events.
• Workshop, “How Trees Make You Healthier,” 1 p.m. Thursday, Social Hall. A representative from Canopy, an urban forestry nonprofit, will discuss the physical and mental health benefits of trees, and then lead participants on a half-hour walk through Rengstorff Park. Attendees will learn how trees lower rates of respiratory disease, cardiovascular complications and heat-related illnesses, and how they enhance social, emotional and mental well-being by reducing stress and depression.
• Senior Resource Fair, 3-6 p.m. Tuesday. The fair will include local senior service providers, workshops, blood pressure checks and a free raffle. For more information on the event, visit mountainview.gov/seniorresourcefair.
• Presentation, “Homeowner Education and Protection,” 1 p.m. May 25, Social Hall. Senior Adult Legal Assistance representatives will discuss reverse mortgages and how homeowners can protect their equity and safeguard themselves and their homes from scams and undue influence.
• Workshop, “Fire Extinguisher 101,” 1 p.m. June 1, Social Hall. Attendees can learn skills and tips for extinguishing a fire safely, as well as how to use a fire extinguisher.
• Volunteers needed. The Senior Center is recruiting volunteers for the front desk, technology room and nutrition program.
The front desk offers assistance to seniors, staff and visitors. To volunteer, call Roy at (650) 903-6441 or email roy.day@mountainview.gov.
Technology room volunteers offer seniors basic computer guidance and assistance. To volunteer, call Anthony at (650) 903-6442 or email anthony.cukar@mountainview.gov.
The nutrition program relies on volunteers to provide meals to seniors. To volunteer, call Earlene at (650) 964-6586 or email eminnis@csacares.org.
