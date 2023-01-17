sniffing test

Courtesy of Brandpoint

People age 60 and up can take a free at-home smell test as part of a research study sponsored by The Michael J. Fox Foundation

for Parkinson’s Research.

The sense of smell is a powerful part of the human experience. Smell strongly influences how something tastes. Emotion can be influenced by certain smells. And if your sense of smell is minimized or you’ve lost it completely, it could be an early indicator of brain disease.

The nose knows

