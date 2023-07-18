The term “estate planning” is dry, boring and brings to mind wills and trusts. The fact is, however, that it is or should be dynamic and absorbing. It is the highest and best example of protective family planning in existence.
The following is a current example of the work we do. It will give you a sense of what this type of estate family planning can and should be.
Mrs. L and her two daughters contacted me for one reason only: Mom needed a new and updated durable power of attorney. When I asked about her trust and whether it needs any attention, a daughter volunteered, “Our trust is OK.”
We then talked and developed an understanding of the current estate plan. Mrs. L’s husband died approximately 20 years ago. At that point, the estate was divided into the A Trust (the Survivor’s Trust) and the B Trust (the Bypass or Exemption Trust). Most of the assets in the Bypass Trust were securities and other investments that appreciated dramatically since Mr. L’s death.
When I asked if either or both of the daughters wanted to retain the family home, now valued at just over $3 million, they clearly and strongly indicated that they did want to do so. Mom, Mrs. L, agreed.
We learned that one of the two daughters is married, has two kids and has a rather substantial estate. The total value of Mrs. L’s estate is under $5 million.
In light of these facts and goals, we identified opportunities they didn’t know they had. Here are the steps we are now taking, along with estimates of the savings for the family:
• We are taking appropriate steps to “defund” the B, or Bypass, Trust. Why? Because assets in the B Trust are not in Mrs. L’s estate – by design. The presumptive benefit is that these assets will not be exposed to estate tax upon Mrs. L’s death.
The problem is that assets in the B Trust will not obtain a “stepped-up basis.” To obtain a stepped-up basis, an asset must be in the estate of a person who dies. By transferring all assets to the A, or Survivor’s, Trust, all assets will be in Mrs. L’s estate at her death. The total is under the level of estate tax protection. All assets will then obtain a stepped-up basis. The securities could then be sold with no exposure to capital gains tax. If those assets are sold, given present values, the capital gains tax savings would exceed $50,000.
• We are addressing the issues raised by Proposition 19. If the present plan remains in effect, property taxes will increase from approximately $4,000 per year to over $30,000 per year at Mrs. L’s death. We are now implementing steps to preserve the very low property tax level for the two daughters. The savings over 10 years will exceed $300,000.
• We are preparing Dynasty Trusts, one for each of the daughters. This means that the wealthy daughter’s inheritance will be hers to invest, grow and enjoy, but none of it will be part of her taxable estate. If her share of the inherited estate grows to $8 million during her lifetime, a conservative growth estimate, that $8 million could generate a $3.2 million estate tax because she already has a taxable estate.
Please keep in mind that this is an illustration of a plan that evolved for a particular family given a particular set of circumstances. Every family is different and every sophisticated plan is different. Nevertheless, the savings that will be achieved for this family is in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and perhaps in the millions of dollars.
And all she wanted to do was update her durable power of attorney.
Michael Gilfix, Esq., is a partner at Gilfix & La Poll Associates in Palo Alto. For more information, call (650) 493-8070 or visit Gilfix.com.
