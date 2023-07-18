The Town Crier plans to introduce a new column, “Journey into Life Care,” in the next Senior Lifestyles section, scheduled for publication Sept. 20.
Duanni Hurd, founder of Starlight Caregivers, an aging life care business, will share her passions, experiences and insights as she explores strategies for providing the best care and support for those living with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s and other aging challenges. From safety issues to financial hurdles, Hurd will offer advice on maintaining a safe and nurturing environment that promotes well-being and independence.
More than two decades ago, Hurd’s grandfather was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Witnessing his condition firsthand – and her mother and siblings’ struggle with providing around-the-clock care – she realized the ways the limited options available for good home care affected an extended family’s quality of life.
“This personal experience became the catalyst for my journey into the world of aging life care,” Hurd said.
Other topics Hurd plans to address in her column include the financial burden associated with long-term care and the importance of preparing for it, and the availability of resources for veterans and their families.
“I aim to empower both individuals and family caregivers with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions and provide the highest standard of care for their loved ones,” Hurd said.
