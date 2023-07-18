The Town Crier plans to introduce a new column, “Journey into Life Care,” in the next Senior Lifestyles section, scheduled for publication Sept. 20.

Duanni Hurd, founder of Starlight Caregivers, an aging life care business, will share her passions, experiences and insights as she explores strategies for providing the best care and support for those living with Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s and other aging challenges. From safety issues to financial hurdles, Hurd will offer advice on maintaining a safe and nurturing environment that promotes well-being and independence.

