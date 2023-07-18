Life, even a long and full one, is made up of small moments. Haiku, an ancient Japanese form of poetry, can be a way to memorialize those moments using very few words.
There are a few rules for writing haiku – though they are occasionally broken in the name of artistic license or personal style:
• A haiku contains no more than 17 syllables spread over three lines.
• The first line generally has five syllables, the second has seven and the third has five.
As if writing – particularly poetry writing – weren’t difficult enough, capturing a moment, a memory or an event in perhaps 14 words can be tricky indeed.
On the bright side, the lines don’t have to rhyme – and usually don’t. And because they’re short, one doesn’t necessarily need to labor over them for days (though one can!). If you’re really struggling with one, you can cast it into a “drafts and rejects” folder and try another.
Although nature is a common topic, haiku, like any poem, can be about anything. The main thing about putting memories on paper in the form of haiku is specificity. You’re not writing your life story in 17 syllables – just a tiny piece of it. But if you string enough of them together – both happy and sad memories; both ordinary times and momentous occasions – it is possible to create a cohesive memoir. Yes, there will be missing pieces, but that is true of any memoir: it just isn’t possible (nor would it be interesting) to re-create an entire life. As an author, you choose what to include.
Why not start with one or two and see where they lead? At the very least, they will lead to memories. If they’re sad ones, counteract them with a happy one or two. Every life is a “combination platter,” after all.
Save them up until you’ve gathered enough for a series. Then you might consider copying and binding them attractively to present to family members. Or if, as you go along, you come up with some specific to certain people (the day your granddaughter was born, for example), why not give them in advance – on a birthday or other occasion? If you’re artistic, illustrations can be a fun addition. Or perhaps include some photos. It’s your life – you decide.
• Be specific. You don’t have to name names, but choose clear descriptors. What stood out about the person? What made him or her special? (For example, rather than “My mother loved gardening,” try “My mother smelled of roses.”)
• Try to evoke a mood. What was happening at a precise moment, and how could you say it more poetically? (For example, “When my father died / I just couldn’t stop crying / How could we go on?” could become “I slumped in the pew / My salty tears unbidden / A kind hand on mine.”)
• Use a short title. You can give each poem a short title to save the words for the poem.
Following are a few more examples to get the ideas brewing.
Your hand reached for mine – held it –
Waiting cedes to pain, then joy –
Why did you leave without me?
Be strong, love me from afar.
Vibrant, strong, beautiful –
Like the woman born the date
* In 1910, April 10 (my mother’s birthday, many years later) was designated “Poppy Day” in Los Altos as a marketing tool to entice people to visit the town.
