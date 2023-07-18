Christa Lindee, Scott Hoyt, Daughter, Anne Hoyt, Marjorie Lindee, Son, Mark Lindee & Deby lindee.jpeg

Marjorie Frame Lindee celebrated her 100th birthday with family in May.

 Photo courtesy of the Lindee family

Los Altos welcomed a new centenarian to its ranks May 28 – Marjorie Frame Lindee. 

A longtime resident of The Terraces at Los Altos, Lindee previously lived on Bay Tree Lane for approximately 30 years. 

IMG_6045.jpeg

A resident of The Terraces at Los Altos for many years, Lindee attributes her long life to, among other things, "endless coffee."

