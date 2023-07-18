Los Altos welcomed a new centenarian to its ranks May 28 – Marjorie Frame Lindee.
A longtime resident of The Terraces at Los Altos, Lindee previously lived on Bay Tree Lane for approximately 30 years.
Lindee has three children: Dr. Grant Lindee of Healdsburg (deceased), Mark Lindee of Santa Monica and Anne Lindee Hoyt of San Jose. She has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Lindee’s family gathered for a celebratory luncheon at the Quattro Restaurant patio at the Four Seasons Hotel in East Palo Alto on the big day. Lindee was delighted to meet her newest great-grandchild, Lina Lindee Chehabi, born April 23.
Born in Kansas, Lindee later lived in Denver and has resided in the local area since 1964. Her husband, Robert G. Lindee, died in 1988.
Lindee’s many interests and hobbies have included golf, playing bridge, church activities, singing, following Stanford University sports and keeping up to date on local, national and world news. The Lindees had many dogs over the years while living on the Stanford campus and later in Los Altos.
Asked if she had any tips for longevity, Lindee replied, “Endless coffee, an occasional cocktail, keeping your mind and body active, and a good TV.”
