diwali

Members of Seniors of Los Altos &Hills celebrate the Indian festival of Diwali last month. The event included a proclamation of congratulations from Mayor Anita Enander.

 Photos courtesy of Dr. Sharvari Dixit

The Seniors of Los Altos & Hills (SOLAH) celebrated the Indian festival of Diwali last month at the Los Altos Community Center with lights, festive colors, dancing and singing.

The lamp, or diya, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and is lit during the Diwali festival. It upholds the pervasive power of education and justice and, above all, symbolizes joy.

