The Seniors of Los Altos & Hills (SOLAH) celebrated the Indian festival of Diwali last month at the Los Altos Community Center with lights, festive colors, dancing and singing.
The lamp, or diya, symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness and is lit during the Diwali festival. It upholds the pervasive power of education and justice and, above all, symbolizes joy.
SOLAH launched on a small scale to bring friendship and togetherness to isolated seniors during the pandemic. Shalini Gupta, Meera Mishra and Dr. Sharvari Dixit began a weekly Zoom call with seniors of Indian and South Asian origin who were under lockdown in Los Altos and Los Altos Hills. New friendships were forged, and feelings of belonging emerged. Almost overnight, 40-plus participants gathered on the calls to discuss various topics, ranging from books to festivals, recipes, life experiences and hobbies. Group members looked forward to meeting each other in person.
Once pandemic restrictions were lifted, the Los Altos Community Center hosted SOLAH as it began to meet on the second Tuesday morning of each month. The group meets 10:30 a.m. to noon and then shares a potluck lunch of home-cooked food outdoors.
“An organization is successful when its members participate wholeheartedly,” Mishra said. “This group of enthusiastic and caring members has made
SOLAH successful in its mission of bringing seniors together in a meaningful way, forging new friendships and fostering a sense of community.”
Mishra added that Gupta is “very engaged” with the group and encourages all the seniors by helping them learn how to navigate technology.
“Making the seniors become more able to communicate is an integral part of the mission of SOLAH,” Mishra said.
According to Mishra, the organization has shown its resilience over the past two years, with members leaving the group to return to India for extended times but then rejoining SOLAH upon their return to the area.
Lighting the lamp
SOLAH commemorated Diwali in person Oct. 11, beginning with a lamp-lighting ceremony by its eldest member, Narendra Kasturia. Another senior member, Tejinder Singh, served as master of ceremonies.
The seniors organized the celebration almost entirely by themselves, with the festivities including dancing, singing and sharing of festive cultural foods. Families and volunteers turned out in droves, with an estimated 85-90 people stopping by the Los Altos Community Center for the event.
Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander issued a proclamation acknowledging Diwali as a celebration of joy.
