Los Altos resident Kathryn "Kay" Gemello celebrates her 101st birthday.

One of Los Altos’ rare centenarians, Kathryn “Kay” Gemello, is doing her part to help younger generations learn how she’s made it this far in life.

Soon after she turned 100 in 2021, Gemello, longtime local resident and widow of winemaker Mario Gemello, agreed to disclose her longevity secrets by participating in the New England Centenarian Study, one of the nation’s largest studies of centenarians with more than 3,000 participants.

Dr. Tom Perls, originally from Los Altos, is conducting research on the gens of people who have made it to 100 years old.
Los Altos resident Kathryn "Kay" Gemello dances with her late husband, Mario.
Los Altos centenarian Kathryn "Kay" Gemello poses with her late husband.

