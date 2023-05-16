Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
One of Los Altos’ rare centenarians, Kathryn “Kay” Gemello, is doing her part to help younger generations learn how she’s made it this far in life.
Soon after she turned 100 in 2021, Gemello, longtime local resident and widow of winemaker Mario Gemello, agreed to disclose her longevity secrets by participating in the New England Centenarian Study, one of the nation’s largest studies of centenarians with more than 3,000 participants.
After sitting through a series of phone interviews and submitting DNA samples, researchers began analyzing and comparing Gemello’s genes with other centenarians in the 28-year-long study.
According to Dr. Tom Perls, founder and director of the study at Boston University’s Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine, centenarians are just like the rest of the population in terms of having genes that are associated with age-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s, heart disease, stroke, diabetes and certain cancers.
“What’s different about centenarians is that they likely have protective genes as well,” said Perls, who coincidentally grew up in Los Altos and attended Almond School through third grade before his family moved to Colorado.
The Perls moved to Colorado in the early 1970s. In another interesting twist, that’s about the time when the Gemellos moved to Los Altos from Mountain View. Gemello Park in Mountain View is now on part of the land that was home to Gemello Winery for nearly six decades.
Winning combination
Thirty years ago, centenarians represented one in every 10,000 people in the U.S. Today, that ratio has been cut in half to one in every 5,000. This is due to a variety of factors, including people living healthier lives and improved health-care services, Perls said.
In Los Altos, 3.1%, or 980 residents, are 85 years old or older, according to the city demographic profile site. Gemello is in even rarer company: approximately one in six have made it to their 100th birthday among Los Altos’ current population of 31,625.
What’s unique about not just centenarians but most people who make it into their 90s, Perls noted, is their ability to slow the aging process by dodging age-related diseases.
To get to 90, “about 75% is driven by healthy behaviors. The other 25% is genetics,” he said. “When talking about getting to 100, a person’s longevity is slightly less dependent on healthy behaviors. It’s about 60% (heathy behaviors), while genetics influence about 40%.”
Healthy behaviors, Perl added, include a diet that helps maintain “a healthy weight,” exercise, reduction in eating red meat, not smoking and stress management.
Throughout her 90s and into her 100th year, Gemello had a daily routine of walking a half-mile loop in Cuesta Park. That would be after her morning exercise: 10 minutes pedaling her Stamina InStride Cycle, a compact stationary contraption she kept lodged under her favorite chair in her bedroom.
Cognitive activities, such as doing crossword puzzles or learning a new instrument, are believed to be helpful in increasing a person’s longevity as well, Perls said.
Gemello’s cognitive activities of choice are word search puzzles and playing Chinese checkers with her grandchildren.
The idea of launching a study on centenarians grew out of Perls’ geriatric fellowship in the 1990s at Harvard University’s School of Public Health. He had to train at a three-tiered community that included independent living, assisted living and a nursing home. Among his panel of patients were two centenarians, who were “in surprisingly great shape,” he said.
“They were among my healthiest patients. It really threw me for a loop and a light bulb went on,” Perls said. “Maybe this was a natural human model for healthy aging. They were avoiding the diseases of aging. That sent me looking for other centenarians.”
Kevin Ferguson is the grandson of Kathryn Gemello and author of a forthcoming book about Gemello Winery, “Rain on the Monte Bello Ridge: A Memoir About Health, Aging and Winemaking.” To read early release chapters, visit gemello.substack.com.
