The Adult 50+ Program is located in the Los Altos Community Center’s
Sycamore and Cedar rooms,
97 Hillview Ave. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Grant Park programs are located at 1575 Holt Ave. For information, call (650) 947-2797.
Following are some of the events scheduled at both locations.
• Beekeeping: 10 a.m. Sept. 28. Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander will provide tips on beekeeping. On the Grant Park patio outside Room 4. Free.
• Shoreline Meetup: 10:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4. Participants will take a 45-minute walk near the Baylands, enjoy a no-host lunch at the American Bistro and take a tour of the historical Rengstorff House. Meet at the parking lot in front of the American Bistro/boathouse. Free. Register by Tuesday.
• Cultural Exchange – Diwali: 10 a.m. Oct. 11. Attendees will celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, with a sampling of Indian dances and some traditional Indian treats. Free. Los Altos Community Center Cedar Room.
• Chocolate Lovers Lunch: 11:30 a.m. Oct 12. Participants will enjoy a light lunch followed by an array of chocolate desserts. Free. Grant Park Multipurpose Room. Register by Oct. 5.
• Mini-trip to San Francisco: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Highlights will include a tour of the Victorian Haas-Lilienthal House and a visit to the Walt Disney Family Museum in the Presidio. The outing will include a no-host lunch at the museum cafe, or attendees can bring their own lunch. The bus will leave from the Los Altos Community Center.
Cost is $70 for residents/$85 for nonresidents. Register by Sept. 28.
