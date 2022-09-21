Most of us prepare a living trust, checking the box to indicate estate planning is done, and rarely or never revisit the trust. What a mistake!

Think of your estate plan as a life plan, a plan that takes care of you, your kids and your grandkids. Properly implemented, it can save the family home for the next generation. It can save the vacation home for the next generation. It can avoid punitive taxes.

