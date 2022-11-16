Inflation is putting the squeeze on all Americans, but no one is feeling the pinch more than those on a fixed income who are on Social Security and Medicare.

More than 64 million Americans are enrolled in Medicare. Once a year, between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7, Medicare offers all beneficiaries the opportunity to change their coverage during the Annual Enrollment Period. This is the time of year when health insurance TV ads play constantly and your mailbox gets flooded with unwanted solicitations.

