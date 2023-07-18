Arthritis in the feet and ankles can produce swelling and pain, deformity, loss of joint function and loss of mobility. Whereas previous generations had to accept this as a normal part of aging, an explosion of new therapies and surgical treatments is offering patients today both hope and relief. For best results, foot and ankle surgeons urge early intervention.

“When it comes to arthritis, it’s important not to tough out symptoms or bear the pain,” said Dr. Danielle Butto, DPC, FACFAS, a foot and ankle surgeon and member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons. “Earlier treatment is not just about alleviating symptoms sooner. In many cases, we can even slow the progression of the symptoms and use less invasive procedures to treat the condition than we would otherwise.”

