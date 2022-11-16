Years ago, I was doing a radio talk show on KGO with Len Tillem. A 73-year-old caller raised a great question: “Is my need for long-term care as inevitable as death and taxes?”
It struck me as an odd question, but the caller had a point.
• Death, alas, is inevitable.
• Taxes – estate and property – are challenges for every homeowner in our community. • For those of us over 65, 70% will need long-term care. It is not quite “inevitable,” but much more likely than not.
Here is what ties them together: Planning for all three makes an astonishing difference, particularly when the planning is coordinated. With proactive planning, assets and families are protected.
Death planning
Our son and law partner Mark Gilfix just experienced the Day of the Dead (Dia de los Muertos) in Oaxaca, Mexico. He was inspired and inspired me. Our passing should be commemorated with joy and celebration. There is plenty of room for solemn, even sad moments of reflection, but most of us would like to be remembered for the joy we brought our friends, family and community.
This is one of many reasons why you should pay real, thoughtful attention to your advance health care directive. Don’t use the form “check the box” approach. Your advance directive should include and reflect your wishes and decisions.
• End of life: to pull the plug or not pull the plug, and what does the question mean to you?
• Burial, cremation or composting? Yes, your remains can now be composted and returned to your family so that you nourish your favorite tree.
• What music should be played in your hospital room, at your memorial service?
• So much more.
Tax planning
Let’s be clear. You probably have exposure to the 40% estate tax and perhaps 1,000% increase in property tax if your kids want to keep your primary home, your rental home or your vacation home.
Remember, in 2026 the level of estate-tax protection drops to just over $6 million per person. This is a decrease in protection by 50% from the current $12 million.
The average home value in Los Altos is over $4 million. Add your other assets and you may have more exposure than you thought. If you are single, you will have this problem if today’s value of all assets is over $5 million. If you are a couple, you face future exposure if you are now at or over $11 million.
In regard to property taxes, Proposition 13 was eviscerated by Proposition 19. No longer can your real property escape reassessment when you die. Even if your child lives in your residence, tax increases are likely to be huge.
A recent example: A Palo Alto homeowner enjoyed $3,000 in annual property taxes, thanks to Proposition 13. She died in early 2022 and her daughter moved in. Because her home was then worth $4.2 million (location, location), property taxes increased to well over $30,000 per year. Only $1 million in reassessment is avoided if a child makes your residence his or her residence.
For a rental or vacation property, there are no exceptions. There will be a full reassessment to current value.
Long-term care
The cost of home health care can be $50,000 to $200,000 per year. Privately hired home care workers through an agency can run $35 per hour or even more. Facility-based care may cost $5,000 to $15,000 per month.
If you do not have long-term care insurance, this can present a real hardship for a spouse and family members. Medi-Cal can pay for care in some nursing homes, but who wants to be in a nursing home?
We fully expect these costs to increase, perhaps precipitously, as demand soars due to our baby-boom tsunami and as the supply of caregivers fails to keep pace.
What do all three have in common? How do they intersect?
They all benefit from thoughtful, comprehensive, eyes-open planning. If you have not addressed all of these aging-related challenges, you are doing yourself and your family a disservice.
The good news: You can do so right now. Don’t fail to get real about death, long-term care and taxes.
Michael Gilfix, Esq., is a partner at Gilfix & La Poll Associates in Palo Alto. For more information, call (650) 493-8070 or visit Gilfix.com.
