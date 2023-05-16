Many people want to support their community through volunteerism and civic engagement, but they often don’t know where to start.
Research from Points of Light, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring, equipping and mobilizing people to take action that changes the world, revealed that 73% of people believe that volunteering is more important than ever, yet 66% think they can’t make a big impact in their communities. More people are connecting to resources that are pointing them in the right direction.
“Over the years, we have seen people increase their commitments to creating a just and equitable world through individual volunteer work and through their workplaces,” said Diane Quest, interim president and CEO of Points of Light.
To help people get in on the action, Points of Light shared the following ways to get involved.
• Stay local. While volunteering with any type of mission can help to better the world, people tend to be more impacted by volunteer opportunities from which they can observe the fruits of their labor. Collaborate with local nonprofits to affect change in the place where you live, work and play.
Visit Points of Light Engage (engage.pointsoflight.org) to find an opportunity today in your city or ZIP code and based on your interests.
• Volunteer with friends and family. Families can support their communities by volunteering together. Consider working at a local food bank, participating in community cleanup initiatives or organizing donation drives for local charities.
Volunteering as a family not only provides a chance for quality time together, but also encourages children to develop empathy and social responsibility. By volunteering, families can strengthen relationships, build community connections and make a positive impact in their communities.
• Recognize and expand what you’re already doing. Many people think about volunteering in a formal way with longer time commitments and structures, civic engagement comes in all forms. Informal actions such as helping a neighbor and leveraging your purchase power also make up civic action. Ask yourself: “How could I take three to five actions around one cause area that’s important to me to make greater impact?”
“There are many paths to living a full, civic life,” Quest said. “Now is the perfect time to start.”
Following are a few suggestions for volunteering in the local area.
• Mentor Tutor Connection. Make a positive impact on a Mountain View or Los Altos student’s life by volunteering to serve as a mentor or tutor. For more information, call (650) 641-2821 or visit mentortutorconnection.org/volunteer.
• Los Altos Adult 50+ Program. Join the sock monkey toy group and help make toys for patients at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital. For more information, call (650) 947-2797 or download the 50+ program’s Spotlight Newsletter at losaltosca.gov/parksrec/page/adult-50-program.
• Mountain View Senior Center. Help is needed at the front desk, in the technology room and with the nutrition program. For more information, call (650) 903-6330.
• Community Services Agency. Volunteer in CSA’s on-site food pantry in Mountain View or drive seniors to appointments. For more information, call (650) 968-0836, ext. 108.
• Hope’s Corner. The Mountain View-based nonprofit organization needs volunteers to help prepare meals, serve or set up the dining hall for breakfast Saturday and Wednesday mornings, and for coffee and snacks Monday mornings. For more information, visit hopes-corner.org/volunteer-info.
