09_21_22_SENIORS_Compassion2.jpg

Local senior volunteers decorate gift bags during the 2021 Compassion Week, an annual event that brings churches, groups and individuals together to volunteer for a worthy cause. 

 Courtesy of Compassion Week

Many people want to support their community through volunteerism and civic engagement, but they often don’t know where to start.

Research from Points of Light, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring, equipping and mobilizing people to take action that changes the world, revealed that 73% of people believe that volunteering is more important than ever, yet 66% think they can’t make a big impact in their communities. More people are connecting to resources that are pointing them in the right direction.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.