It’s mid-November – the days are getting shorter, the weather chillier and (hopefully) wetter. It might be a good time to spend a little time indoors taking stock of all we are grateful for.
There are a number of gratitude-oriented holidays this month and, fittingly, November is also National Gratitude Month.
Nov. 2 was Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) and All Soul’s Day, encouraging gratefulness for loved ones no longer with us.
Veterans Day Nov. 11 honors servicemen and women who have risked or given their lives for our country and our freedom.
Thanksgiving, Nov. 24 this year, is a day to remember all of our blessings.
Following are a few of the many things to be grateful for this month.
• Community and the opportunity to get involved, make an impact and share one’s gifts.
• The Los Altos Adult 50+ Program in its welcoming new digs at the Los Altos Community Center, providing local seniors with an abundance of activities and the opportunity for camaraderie.
• The autumn-colorful pistache trees in downtown Los Altos, thanks to the Furuichi family, who donated 48 of them during the 1954 “Street Tree Planting Bee.”
• Less daylight (grateful for that?) – encouraging indoor coziness and reminding us that darkness will soon cede to the beauty of spring.
• Family and friends, near and far.
• Waking up to another day to make the most of.
What are you grateful for?
Expressing gratitude
Here are a few ideas for demonstrating your own gratefulness.
• Write a letter. Send someone a card or letter telling them you appreciate them. Even if you don’t say it in so many words, by recalling a shared memory or something they did that made a lasting impact, you will make them feel special and honored. (Of course, this can be done by email/message/text, but a physically mailed card has more impact and can be a tangible reminder of your kindness.)
• Share your bounty. The fruits (and veggies) of your garden can spark neighborhood friendships and goodwill. Or bring a basketful to a local food bank so that those less fortunate can enjoy some homegrown goodness.
• Bake. A plate of your favorite cookies or other holiday fare will bring a smile to neighbors, friends and co-workers.
• Donate. The Town Crier Holiday Fund, in partnership with Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation, is “one-stop giving” benefiting many nonprofits that serve the local community. To donate and for more information, visit losaltoscf.org/latc-holiday-fund.
• Volunteer. October’s Compassion Week encouraged many to lend a hand to local organizations supporting those in need – keep the momentum going.
• Make a list. Write down things you are grateful for, or, better yet, start a gratitude journal.
