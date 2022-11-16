fall

The fall foliage in downtown Los Altos can spark gratitude for the beauty of the season. The approach of Thanksgiving inspires reflection on thankfulness.

 Christian Larsen/Special to the Town Crier

It’s mid-November – the days are getting shorter, the weather chillier and (hopefully) wetter. It might be a good time to spend a little time indoors taking stock of all we are grateful for.

There are a number of gratitude-oriented holidays this month and, fittingly, November is also National Gratitude Month.

